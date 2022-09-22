IT’S RIVALRY WEEK in Division I, and the following is among the questions that will be answered tonight: Can Pinkerton Academy end its recent stretch of futility against Londonderry?

The Astros (3-0) and Lancers (2-1) will meet in Londonderry as part of Mack Plaque weekend, the annual fall athletic competition between the two schools. Pinkerton’s 22-game winning streak against Londonderry ended in 2019. Since then, Londonderry has won five games in a row, including a 25-13 victory in last year’s Division I quarterfinals.