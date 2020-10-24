LITCHFIELD — The Trinity defense forced seven turnovers to lead the Pioneers to a 36-0 Division III road victory over Campbell on Saturday in both teams’ regular-season finale.
Led by the brothers James and Paul Thibault and JT and Sully Masuku, the Trinity defense recorded two interceptions, a fumble recovery and forced the Cougars (2-3) to turn the ball over on downs four times.
Campbell’s opening drive and its first drive of the second half each lasted 12 plays and nearly six minutes but both ended with a turnover on downs just inside the Pioneers’ 30 yard-line.
Defending Division III champion Trinity (3-2) held the Cougars to fewer than 200 yards of total offense.
“I think the linebacker corps and the defensive ends specifically did a real good job,” Trinity coach Rob Cathcart said. “Two sets of brothers there — the Masuku brothers and the Thibault brothers — both did a real good job taking care of those B and C gaps.”
Trinity’s Jordan Joyal and Malith Yor both logged interceptions and Kenny Knight recovered a Campbell fumble for the Pioneers in the first half.
“The turnovers have haunted us all year and we were never able to spark a big play,” Cougars coach Glen Costello said.
After a scoreless opening quarter, 7- and 1-yard second-quarter touchdown runs from Peter Alisandro helped build a 15-0 Trinity halftime lead. Alisando also ran in an 8-yard score in the third quarter to help the Pioneers take a 22-0 lead into the final frame.
Yor (eight carries, 49 yards) rushed for a 6-yard TD with 9:48 remaining and Michael Evans ran into the end zone from 3 yards out with 3:55 left to cap Trinity’s scoring.
James Thibault, a junior who missed Trinity’s previous two games with a high ankle sprain, finished with a game-high 145 yards rushing on 13 carries and ran in a two-point conversion. Alisandro ran 11 times for 34 yards and completed both his passing attempts for 27 yards.
Trinity junior Silas Delgadillo made each of his four point-after kicks.
Campbell sophomore quarterback Jackson Kanaley went 9 of 25 passing for 90 yards.
Cougars senior Hunter Caron ran for a team-high 43 yards on nine carries, all of which came in the second half. Nathan Perry (seven carries, 27 yards), John Newell (10 carries, 20 yards) and Owen Kepple (six carries, 32 yards) also contributed offensively for Campbell.
Senior linebacker Drew Adamakos had one of Campbell’s two fumble recoveries on defense.
Costello said the Cougars’ focus as they prepare for the postseason next week is to win the mental game above all else.
“I think we have some talented football players and we just put ourselves in bad positions with penalties and turnovers,” Costello said. “If we want to make a run at it, we need to clean up all that stuff because we can be dangerous.”
After a regular season that included games against Division I Concord and Bishop Guertin of Nashua and Division II Manchester West, Cathcart is excited to see what the Pioneers can do this postseason.
“It’s nice to get back into Division III after a tough schedule that we played,” Cathcart said. “We’ll look forward to playing D-III the rest of the way and see how long we can go.”