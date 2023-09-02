Philbrook
Goffstown’s Gavin Philbrook runs 85 yards for a touchdown against Nashua South on Friday night.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

GOFFSTOWN — No NHIAA football program entered the 2023 season hungrier for a victory than Goffstown High School. The Grizzlies went 0-10 last season and were seeking their first win since the 2021 playoffs — a stretch of 11 consecutive losses — when they took the field against Nashua South on Friday night.

It was a festive night at Goffstown, which added lights and a turf surface on its football field in the offseason. There was even pizza and cookies available in the school’s new press box.

Pares
Goffstown quarterback Jay Pares passes as Nashua South’s Bruno Goncalves gives chase during Friday night’s game.
South
Colvin Levesque goes up for a catch as Goffstown’s Hunter Long breaks it up at Goffstown High School on Friday.
Jackson
Nashua South’s quarterback Cody Jackson throws as Goffstown’s Jacob Gagne defends at Goffstown High School on Friday.
Pares
Goffstown quarterback Jay Pares runs under pressure towards the goal line as Nashua South's Samson Akotey, left, stands to tackle him at Goffstown High School on Friday.
Philbrook
Goffstown's Gavin Philbrook runs 85 yards for a touchdown against Nashua South at Goffstown High School on Friday.
Jackson
Nashua South quarterback Cody Jackson throws as Goffstown's Antonio Hebert moves in at Goffstown High School on Friday.
Pares
Goffstown's quarterback Jay Pares throws under pressure from Nashua South's Raymond Karuru, left, and Kevin Ndubuisi at Goffstown High School on Friday.