PORTSMOUTH — Evan Pafford came on in relief last week as the quarterback of the Exeter High School football team, but Friday night the junior made his first varsity start in a crucial game against an opposing coach he knows pretty well.
Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford is Evan’s uncle and he needed to find a way to try to slow down his nephew and the rest of the Blue Hawks in Friday’s night’s game full of Division I playoffs implications.
Evan Pafford got the family reunion started with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Graney on Exeter’s opening drive, and the Blue Hawks controlled the game on the ground from there on their way to a 41-7 victory at Tom Daubney Field. Exeter improved to 5-2 and likely clinched a spot in the Division I playoffs, while the ClipperCats dropped to 5-3.
“He has always been trying to get me to move to Portsmouth,” Evan Pafford joked . “It was a great game. We played hard and we knew we had to win to make the playoffs. It was special.”
Evan Pafford replaced Aidan McGinley to begin the second half of last week’s game against Bedford with the Blue Hawks trailing 12-0. Pafford threw a touchdown pass and helped Exeter take a 13-12 lead before Bedford won 15-13 on Joe Mikol’s 32-yard field goal in the final seconds.
“I was nervous at first, but once we started playing I just kind of let the game flow and did my thing,” Evan Pafford said. “The team helped me out; we all played well.”
He completed last week’s effort by completing all three passes on Friday for 62 yards, as he is providing a dangerous throwing complement to a running game that gained 253 yards.
“He’s a good athlete and he’s got the Pafford name. Anytime a Pafford does well — unless it’s against me — I think it’s awesome,” Brian Pafford said. “He threw the ball extremely well, he laid it in there exactly where he needed to every time. He’s scrappy and a leader and I think that’s what he brings most to them.”
Junior running back Mike Dettore ripped off a 55-yard touchdown run on Exeter’s next possession, while Jake Wiberg gave the Blue Hawks a 21-0 cushion with a 1-yard run with 8:08 left in the second quarter.
Dettore finished with 128 yards on 13 carries and received plenty of help from Wiberg (65 yards) and Ian Ireland (48). Nate Leighton (31) scored the first of his two touchdowns with a 5-yard run to give Exeter a 28-7 halftime lead.
“Our coaches put in a great game plan and we’ve been working hard in practice. We just executed really well,” Dettore said. “We’re feeling great. We’re going to get some kids back from injury and we’re really excited about the playoffs.”
Portsmouth/Oyster River quarterback Will Hindle did his best to avoid the pass rush all night, highlighted by his 20-yard TD run in the first half. Hindle completed 15 of 23 passes for 115 yards with three interceptions.
The ClipperCats would need a win in next Saturday’s regular-season finale at Goffstown (4-3) to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.
“We moved the ball, but we’ve just got to find a way to get into the end zone,” Pafford said. “Then they chew the clock, they don’t turn the ball over and they don’t make mistakes. If you don’t get up on them, you’re in trouble.”
Exeter finishes the regular season next Friday at Concord.
“We’re happy it was a tough week for us,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “We had a heartbreaking loss last week and I thought the kids responded really well. This was a playoff game for us and the kids executed very well.”