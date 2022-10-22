AMHERST — Considering the manner in which Pelham High had moved the football most of the night, it was reasonable to envision the Pythons mounting a clock-killing, game-winning drive when they took possession at their own 35 with 5:54 remaining in a tie game.
And when the offensive line pile pushed quarterback Jake Travis into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, the vision became reality — with 32 seconds to spare — in Pelham’s 28-21 victory over Souhegan in a battle of Division II unbeatens on Friday night.
Rugged power back Ethan Demmons handled most of the heavy lifting, rushing 24 times for 119 yards, including runs totaling 42 yards on eight of the last drive’s 12 plays. The Pythons finished the night with 217 rushing yards on 51 carries.
“We were able to run the ball when it counted,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
With their 26th straight victory spanning two years — including a 2021 championship in Division III — the playoff-bound Pythons improved to 8-0 with one regular-season game remaining, this coming Friday at home against Hanover.
Souhegan, which trailed at halftime (14-7) for the first time this season, dropped to 7-1. The Sabers are also headed to the playoffs.
“At the end of the day, the team that stops the run and wins the turnover battle is going to end up winning the football game more often than not,” said Souhegan coach Robin Bowkett. “We didn’t stop the run well enough, we didn’t run the ball well enough and we were minus-three in the turnover battle. And we didn’t win.”
In fact, Souhegan lost three fumbles, including one at the Pelham 4 and another at the Pythons’ 34. As the Sabers struggled in the run game — feature back JJ Bright carried four times for 5 yards — their passing attack kept them tied or within range all night. Souhegan quarterback Romy Jain completed 17 of 34 passes for 329 yards and three TDs.
The first of Jain’s TD passes — Souhegan’s first offensive play and one of only two plays the Sabers ran in the first quarter — gave the hosts a 7-0 lead. Jain hit wide receiver Steven Reynolds, who got behind the defense and flew 80 yards down the left sideline, Joe Bernasconi added the extra point and Souhegan led, 7-0.
Pelham owned the rest of the half. The Pythons tied it on a seven-play, 55-yard drive that was capped by a 19-yard TD pass from Jake Travis to Alex Carroll.
And following a Souhegan fumble at the Pelham 4, the Pythons marched the distance in nine plays, capped by Travis’s 42-yard strike to Jake Cawthron on a fourth-and-3 play. Antonio Furtado kicked the second of his four PATs and Pelham led 14-7 at halftime.
The second half went back-and-forth, with both sides’ fans in full throat. On its second possession of the half, Souhegan drove 80 yards in eight plays — converting a fourth-and-6 at its own 24 along the way — and Jain found Reynolds again, uncovered, over the middle for a 27-yard score. It was 14-all with 1:22 left in the third quarter.
Pelham answered immediately. After a good kickoff return by Dom Herrling and a late-hit penalty tacked on, the Pythons needed only five plays to travel 35 yards. From the 3, Demmons scored standing up, and it was 21-14 with 10:10 remaining in the game.
Again, Souhegan answered to tie it, this time at 21. To put the finishing touch on an 11-play, 73-yard TD drive, Jain passed to Connor Cassidy about 15 yards downfield and Cassidy took care of the rest of 40-yard scoring play.
But 5:54, it turned out, was plenty for the Pythons to show that on Friday night, they were just a little better.
“We’ve had a lot of confidence in ourselves all year,” said Babaian. “We knew they’re a great team. We just had to rise to the occasion. Both teams played really well tonight.”