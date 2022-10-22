211114-spt-pelham-_ROY4057 (1)

Pelham quarterback Jake Travis, shown scoring against Trinity in last season's Division III final, directed the Pythons past Souhegan on Friday night in Amherst.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

AMHERST — Considering the manner in which Pelham High had moved the football most of the night, it was reasonable to envision the Pythons mounting a clock-killing, game-winning drive when they took possession at their own 35 with 5:54 remaining in a tie game.

And when the offensive line pile pushed quarterback Jake Travis into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, the vision became reality — with 32 seconds to spare — in Pelham’s 28-21 victory over Souhegan in a battle of Division II unbeatens on Friday night.