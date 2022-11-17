Romy Jain

Souhegan quarterback Romy Jain passes during the Queen City Jamboree last season.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

PELHAM HIGH SCHOOL defeated Souhegan 28-21 during the regular season. A rematch will take place Saturday (1 p.m.), when the Pythons and Sabers will compete in the Division II championship game at Bedford High School.

Scan the box score from the first game between these teams and one thing jumps out: Souhegan’s inability to move the ball on the ground.