MANCHESTER — Football coaches are rarely satisfied, but the Pelham High School defense has given Pelham head coach Tom Babaian very little to complain about this season. The Pythons have played three games and have yet to allow a point.
Pelham posted its latest shutout victory Friday night, when it beat Trinity 25-0. The Pythons forced two turnovers and limited Trinity to two offensive plays inside their 20-yard line.
The Pioneers (2-1) had one first down in the first half, when Pelham built an 18-0 lead.
“I don’t know if it’s been as good as three shutouts (make it look), but we’ve been pretty darn good,” Babaian said. “We make a couple mistakes here and there, but we have players who will bail them out. It’s a team effort.
“(Defensive end) Zach Jones is playing at a high level, but it’s just a good group effort right now.”
The Pelham offense did its part Friday night as well. The Pythons (3-0) scored on each of their first three drives, and moved the ball to the Trinity 1-yard line on their fourth possession before they were backed up by penalties. Pelham’s second and third touchdowns were set up by turnovers: a fumble recovery and an interception by linebacker Noah Coppinger.
Pelham’s other victories came against Sanborn (42-0) and Campbell (40-0).
“They just play hard (on defense) and get after it,” Trinity coach Rob Cathcart said. “They have some good football players.”
Pelham opened the scoring on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Travis to Jake Herrling with 2:22 left in the first quarter. Kevin Bodenrader’s 6-yard TD run made it 12-0 with 9:47 remaining in the first half; and sophomore fullback Ethan Demmons (92 yards on 16 carries) scored on a 1-yard run to make it 18-0 with 7:20 left in the half. Bodenrader’s 31-yard TD run and Jones’ PAT capped the scoring with 8:29 remaining in the third.
Trinity’s best drive came late in the third quarter, when the Pioneers moved the ball to the Pelham 12. The drive stalled following a sack and two incomplete passes.
Trinity played without running back/linebacker James Thibeault, who is recovering from an ankle injury.
“He’ll be out for a week or two, Cathcart said. “It would have been nice to have him, but that’s not the single reason we lost. They just played better than us.”