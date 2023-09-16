Pinkerton Football

Pinkerton Academy head coach Brian O’Reilly instructs his players during a 2021 practice.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

PLAISTOW — There was 4:04 remaining in the second quarter Friday night when the referee hustled over to the sideline so he could tell Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald that the touchdown Pinkerton scored on the previous play was nullified because the Astros had 12 players on the field.

Fitzgerald replied, “Are you sure they haven’t had 12 on the field all night?”