PLAISTOW — There was 4:04 remaining in the second quarter Friday night when the referee hustled over to the sideline so he could tell Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald that the touchdown Pinkerton scored on the previous play was nullified because the Astros had 12 players on the field.
Fitzgerald replied, “Are you sure they haven’t had 12 on the field all night?”
That’s the kind of game it was for the Owls, who absorbed a 51-13 loss to a Pinkerton team that improved to 3-0 in Division I.
“They’re big, fast and strong,” Fitzgerald said. “They have good backs. Defensively they’re confident. They fly to the ball. We had a play here and a play there, but we had trouble getting stuff going consistently and a lot of that is, you know, they’re good.”
Pinkerton outscored Timberlane 24-0 in the second quarter and led 38-7 at halftime.
Fullback Ryan Catineau and halfback Caden Michaud each scored two first-half touchdowns for the Astros. Catineau scored on runs of 4 yards and 1 yard; Michaud had a 7-yard touchdown run, and caught a 58-yard TD pass from quarterback Tim Hersom.
Pinkerton’s first-half scoring also included halfback Matt Morrison’s 40-yard TD run, and a 38-yard field goal by Peyton Harmony.
“This Pinkerton team is really good,” Michaud said. “One word to describe us is fast. … We have speed everywhere, so we’re a fast team.”
The Timberlane (1-2) highlights included Jake Basnett’s interception in the second quarter, which he returned 68 yards for a TD; and Eddie DiGiulio’s 62-yard catch-and-run TD reception from QB Jeremy Mlocek.
The Astros finalized the scoring on a pair of Colin Gearing TD runs (5 and 4 yards) in the fourth quarter.
Pinkerton has scored 106 points in its three wins.
“I’ve got as much speed as I’ve ever had in the backfield,” Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said. “And I have a fullback (Catineau) who I probably should have used a lot more last year. I have a quarterback who’s experienced and can throw the ball, run with the ball, and we have a good offensive line.”
Timberlane won the Division II championship two years ago, and reached the Division I semifinals last season.
“I just talked to my guys and I told them to compete at this level it’s a bigger, faster, stronger thing,” Fitzgerald said. “We had a nice club the last couple years and we’re trying to get back to that level right now. They’re at that level.”
Pinkerton, the No. 3 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, can now turn its attention to Friday night’s home game against rival Londonderry. The Lancers, who are also 3-0, are the No. 2-ranked team in the Power Poll.
“(Our kids) will be ready to play (and) Londonderry will be ready to play,” O’Reilly said. “The crowd will be there. We’ll have our 5,000-plus people and we’ll go at it.”