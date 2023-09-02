Morrison
Pinkerton running back Matthew Morrison turns the corner during Thursday night’s game against Windham.

 JODIE ANDRUSKEVICH/UNION LEADER

DERRY — It’s going be a tough year for defenses that have to go against Pinkerton Academy’s backfield.

Fronted by a veteran offensive line, the Astros’ running backs may be one of the best units in the state. They combined for five touchdowns to lead the team to a 34-21 win over the Windham in a Division I opener on Thursday night.