Pinkerton quarterback Tim Hersom picks up yardage against Windham during Week 1. Hersom had a big game on Saturday against Alvirne.

DERRY — Neither a weather-forced postponement nor the Alvirne defense bothered the Pinkerton Academy football team’s rushing trio.

Running backs Caden Michaud, Matt Morrison and Ryan Catineau combined for a second straight 200-plus-yard rushing performance as the Astros moved to 2-0 with a 51-6 NHIAA Division I triumph over Alvirne on Saturday morning at Memorial Field.