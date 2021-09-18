SALEM — If you had to assign a grade, it would be hard not to give Pinkerton Academy an A-plus for offensive efficiency during its 49-21 triumph over Salem on Friday night.
Pinkerton scored a touchdown on each of its first seven possessions. The Blue Devils never stopped the Astros (3-0). The only time Pinkerton didn’t score is when it took a knee on the game’s final possession.
Pinkerton quarterback Nate Campos ran for three touchdowns (25, 16 and 15 yards) and tossed an 18-yard TD pass to halfback Cole Yennaco; Yennaco also rushed for two touchdowns (4 and 28 yards); and fullback Jack Mackiernan scored on a 10-yard run. Halfback Jake Albert didn’t score, but ran for 166 yards on 17 carries.
“My goal this year, which is starting to come to fruition, is a four-back offense, like a Wing-T is supposed to be,” Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said. “That’s a four-back offense going in all different directions. That’s what the Wing-T is all about. You just pick your poison. Tonight was pretty clean.”
The Pinkerton TD that deflated Salem (1-2) the most was Yennaco’s 18-yard TD catch, which came with 7.9 seconds left in the first half. The score came three plays after Salem’s Matthew McCloskey returned a kickoff 70 yards to help trim Pinkerton’s lead to 28-21.
Campos completed each of his three passes for 56 yards and the TD. He also gained 77 yards on his seven carries.
“They had no answer for Nathan tonight,” O’Reilly said. “He can run it, and he can throw it.”
The teams scored five touchdowns in the final 5:23 of the second quarter, and three TDs in the final 49.1 seconds of the quarter.
The Astros led 7-0 after 12 minutes, 35-21 at halftime and 42-21 entering the fourth. Pinkerton entered the game tied with Londonderry for the No. 3 spot in the Union Leader Power Poll. The Astros and Lancers will meet in Derry on Friday night.
“We didn’t tackle — we arm-tackled,” Salem coach Steve Abraham said. “Tackling is all about desire. And then just non-assignment football. It’s fundamental football.”
Salem’s other touchdowns came on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Noah Mustapha to McCloskey, and a 57-yard run by halfback Aidan McDonald.
Mustapha completed 7 of 10 passes for 101 yards and the TD. He was intercepted once.
The Blue Devils began the week as the No. 6 team in the Power Poll.
“It’s not a lack of trying or a lack of heart, because our kids will fight to the end,” Abraham said. “It’s a lack of doing what they’re coached to do. We just have to get better.”