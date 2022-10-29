Pinkerton Academy’s Cole Yennaco, left, is congratulated by teammate Jacob Albert after a touchdown during Friday night’s game against Concord in Derry. The Astros won 34-31, helped by Yennaco’s five touchdowns and Albert’s 222 yards rushing.
DERRY — The playoffs don’t start until this coming weekend, but it seemed like the postseason in Friday night’s football game between Pinkerton Academy and Concord High.
With playoff seeding on the line for both teams, the game featured nine touchdowns and had three lead changes. In the end, Pinkerton’s running game was too much and the Astros held the ball for the final five minutes to secure a 34-31 victory.
Jacob Albert ran for 222 yards and Cole Yennaco scored five touchdowns for Pinkerton, which finished the regular season 7-1. Concord finished the regular season 5-3.
Down 34-24 with seven minutes left in the game thanks to an 8-yard touchdown run from Yennaco — his final TD of the night — Concord knew it had to score twice.
Quarterback Zack Doward began the drive with a 43-yard deep pass to Divon Duncan, and Duncan followed the next play with a 12-yard run to get the Crimson Tide to the 5-yard line.
Two plays later, Doward finished the drive with a four-yard run into the end zone. With five minutes left, Concord hoped to get a stop and get the ball back.
That chance never came.
Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly slowed his offense and with Concord having only one timeout left, the Astros killed the clock thanks to three first downs on seven plays.
“That whole drive we were trying to play four-minute offense, said Yennaco. “Which is trying to kill clock and get first downs and run the clock out, which we executed well.”
Concord entered the game needing a win for a chance to land a home playoff game.
Starting their first drive on Pinkerton’s 30-yard line thanks to a 50-yard return by Duncan, the Tide got on the board with a 4-yard touchdown run by Elia Bahuma. He finished with 72 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
In a sign of things to come, Pinkerton did not take long to answer. With three reliable running backs, the Astros had a player for every situation. After big runs by Jacob Albert and Matthew Morrison brought Pinkerton into the red zone, Yennaco scored his first touchdown of the night on a one-yard run.
After a Concord field goal to start the second quarter, Pinkerton took its first lead of the game on another touchdown from Yennaco from the 3, giving the Astros a 12-10 lead.
Bahuma and Yennaco traded touchdowns on the next two possessions, making it 20-17 Pinkerton.
The Astros defense finally got a stop and had the ball on their own 19-yard line with less than a minute to go. The Pinkerton offense moved quickly, highlight by two 20-yard runs by Albert and an another by Morrison. Yennaco extended Pinkerton’s lead on a 15-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds left in the half.
Regarding his team’s ability to go 81 yards in under a minute without a pass, O’Reilly said, “If you have the running backs that can do it and you have the speed we have, it’s not a bad thing. Even with the time left on the clock, I always felt we could break one.”
While Yennaco was the big scorer, it was Albert who kept the Astros offense moving all night. He led all rushers with 222 yards with nine rushers going for 10 or more yards. Morrison had 64 rushing yards himself.
“Our goal was trying to get the ball to the outside, which we did well,” said Yennaco. “We had fast guys like Albert and Morrison who got outside and got big yardage, which made it easy for me to run right in from three yards.”
Doward finished with 125 passing yards and two rushing TDs.