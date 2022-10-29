DERRY — The playoffs don’t start until this coming weekend, but it seemed like the postseason in Friday night’s football game between Pinkerton Academy and Concord High.

With playoff seeding on the line for both teams, the game featured nine touchdowns and had three lead changes. In the end, Pinkerton’s running game was too much and the Astros held the ball for the final five minutes to secure a 34-31 victory.