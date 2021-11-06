Quarterback Chuck Urda scored four touchdowns to lead third-seeded Milford to a 35-21 victory over visiting Plymouth Regional in a Division II quarterfinals on Saturday.
Uda scored on runs of 12, 20, 17 and 19 yards. He also intercepted a pass in the victory. Running back Caden Zalenski scored Milford’s other TD on a 51-yard run.
Sixth-seeded Plymouth received two TD runs from Anthony Ciotti.
The Bobcats also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a TD.
Lebanon 47, Souhegan 20: In Lebanon, quarterback Jack Stone passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the second-seeded Raiders into the semifinals.
CJ Childs and Nyeoti Punni each scored twice for Lebanon, which also received a TD from Justin Decarlo.
Seventh-seeded Souhegan trailed 27-6 at halftime, but pulled within seven points, 27-20, in the third.
Souhegan freshman QB Romy Jain completed TD passes to Tony Garrant and Madux McGrath in the loss.
The Sabers also received a rushing TD from J.J. Bright.
Division III
Pelham 46, Kearsarge 6: Alex Carroll and Ethan Demmons ran for two touchdowns each as the top-seeded Pythons cruised to a championship matchup with Trinity.
Kevin Bodenrader and Jake Cawthron scored on fumble recoveries — Bodenrader’s after Ethan Giniewicz blocked a punt — and Tyler Katin also scored a rushing TD for Pelham.
Kearsarge scored when Evan Menard passed to Parker Goin for an 11-yard pass.
Division IV
Fall Mountain 21, Newport 6: In Newport, quarterback Luke Gay had three rushing touchdown to help fourth-seeded Fall Mountan pull off the upset and advance to Saturday’s Division IV championship game.
Top-seeded Newport received a 7-yard TD run from Kyle Ashley, which tied the game, 6-6, in the second quarter.
Somersworth 34, Epping-Newmarket 12: In Somersworth, quarterback Jeff DeKorne passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the second-seeded Hilltoppers earned a spot in Saturday’s Division IV championship game, which will be played at Laconia High School.
Dante Guillory and Jean-Marc Thelusma had TD receptions for Somersworth, which also received a 23-yard TD run from Calvin Lambert and a 66-yard TD run from Tayshawn Sheppard.