Bedford stifled Windham’s triple option offense and advanced to the NHIAA Division I quarterfinals with a 28-0 victory.
Seventh-seeded Windham ran 10 plays on Bedford’s half of the field in the game, and four of those came after the Jaguars (6-3) blocked a punt in the first quarter and took possession on the Bedford 39-yard line. Windham never got closer to the end zone than the Bedford 22.
“They keep it simple enough and any of their wrinkles are very small that their kids are playing fast and they’re playing confident,” Windham coach Jack Byrne said. “They just had a great game. For them to play that well says something about them because I know how prepared our guys were and how good we are.”
It was Bedford’s fifth shutout of the season. The 10th-seeded Bulldogs (7-3) have allowed 77 points in their 10 games, and at least six of those points weren’t surrendered by the Bedford defense.
The defensive effort came one week after Bedford allowed Reimello Hyde to run for 270 yards and three touchdowns in Merrimack’s 24-21 victory.
“We had a tough week last week against Merrimack,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “I don’t know what that defensive team was last week, so this whole week they were angry. They were mean in practice. (Hyde is) a great running back, but to allow that many rushing yards … Our expectations for this group on the defensive side are much greater than that.”
The Bedford defense also intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble in Saturday’s win.
Of course the Bedford offense did its part as well. Bedford opened the scoring on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Danny Black to Colby Snow, and added a 1-yard TD run by tailback Logan Sfeir in the second quarter.
Snow extended the lead to 15-0 by making a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter, and then Ledger Russell found the end zone from 10 yards away with 10:20 to play. Bedford’s final TD came on an 8-yard run by freshman Sam Surgento with 2:12 remaining in the game.
Sfeir gained 107 yards on 17 carries, and Black completed 7 of 12 passes for 100 yards.
Bedford will face second-seeded Nashua North (9-0) at Nashua’s Stellos Stadium in the quarterfinals. North, which earned a first-round bye, beat Bedford 19-7 in Week 1. Matthews said the game will likely be played on Friday night.
“This was their day,” Byrne said. “I think it’s a good lesson for our kids that no matter how good you are and how hard you try, nothing is guaranteed.”