NASHUA — On Monday, the Bedford High School football team will hold practice after school. There will be no practice at Nashua North.
Bedford ended North’s season by earning a 7-0 victory Friday night in the NHIAA Division I quarterfinals at Stellos Stadium.
Bedford, the No. 10 seed, scored in the second quarter on a 55-yard pass from quarterback Danny Black to Colby Snow and leaned on its defense after that. It was Bedford’s sixth shutout of the season. The Bulldogs have not allowed a point in their two playoff games.
“Moving on to play another week,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “Like I said to the kids, we get to spend another week together. That’s what it’s about at this point.”
Bedford will visit sixth-seeded Timberlane (9-2) in next Saturday’s semifinals. The Owls beat Exeter 29-28 in a quarterfinal on Saturday.
Second-seeded North (9-1) was without defensive end/offensive tackle Toby Brown (knee), who is among the top players in the state. Then the Titans lost quarterback Derek Finlay (knee) and running back Amaury Almonte (hamstring) in the first half.
Finlay was hurt when he was tackled with 2:06 left in the first quarter. He sat out the rest of the first half, and played limited snaps in the third quarter before he went to the sideline for the remainder of the game.
“The pain was too much,” Nashua North coach Chad Zibolis said. “That kid will do anything to win a football game. We had to take his helmet away.
“Offensively and defensively, they beat us up in the trenches. Even at the beginning of the game, we weren’t able to move the ball against that ‘D.’ They played some really good ‘D.’”
Junior Gavin Flynn replaced Finlay and had the Titans in business after he completed a 21-yard pass to Nick DiGesse early in the fourth quarter. That play gave the Titans a first down on the Bedford 5-yard line, but after the Titans failed to score on three running plays, Evan Cibotti intercepted Flynn’s fourth-down pass in the end zone.
“He put us in a good spot,” Zibolis said. “We just couldn’t punch it in.
“I’m proud of the kids. They worked hard all week and we just didn’t come out on top. Bedford had a better game than us. Played better than us.”
North moved the ball to the Bedford 29 on its final possession, but Dom Tagliaferro intercepted a third-down pass with 1:37 to play.
“At that point, it’s all character and heart,” Matthews said. “This group of kids has stepped up all year when we’ve needed to.”
It was the second time the Titans and Bulldogs met this season. North prevailed 19-7 in Week 1.
“We just gave it all we got,” Snow said. “We played as all 11. You play as a team, you win as a team. That’s how we roll.”