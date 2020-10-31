BOW — Defense was the star of the show in the Bow High School football team’s 20-6 Division II playoff victory over Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton on Saturday.
Bow stifled the H-D/H running game and intercepted two passes in the win, which raised the Falcons’ record to 4-0. The Redhawks (4-2) were held to 26 yards on 21 rushing attempts.
H-D/H’s only touchdown came on an 80-yard pass from quarterback Mike Oberheim to running back Jack Morrall in the second quarter.
“Defensively, overall we played very, very well,” Bow coach Paul Cohen said. “They picked our secondary apart a couple times and that hurt, but the defensive line played very, very well. They pressured him (Oberheim) and took him out of his comfort zone, which is what I told them they needed to do. Certainly that showed.”
The Redhawks had one first down through the first two quarters, and 14 of their 17 offensive plays in the first half (excluding punts) resulted in no gain or negative yardage. H-D/H’s best drive in the game ended with a turnover on downs at the Bow 12-yard line midway through the third quarter. Bow led 20-6 at the time.
“We came to play and we picked it up in the second half … I was happy with that,” H-D/H coach Jay Wood said. “We started off slow. They definitely handled our run game. Defense kept us in the game in the first half. They’re tough. They did a great job of shutting it down today, but I’m proud of our kids, too. Nobody put their head down and gave up.”
The Falcons, who opened the season with a 27-14 victory over H-D/H, received two rushing touchdowns from Andrew Robbins. Robbins made it 13-6 when he scored on a 2-yard run with 2:30 left in the first half, and extended the lead to 20-6 with a 1-yard TD and his PAT kick with 7:22 remaining in the second half. Robbins carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards in the victory.
Bow also scored on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Alexander Boisvert to running back Andrew Bliss. That TD opened the scoring with 48 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
The Falcons will meet Lebanon in the Division II quarterfinals next weekend. “We can build on what we accomplished today and we’re still in it, thankfully,” Cohen said. “That’s what we’re looking forward to — next week.”