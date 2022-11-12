Campbell’s Scott Hershberger takes off as Trinity’s Paul Thibault, center, and DeVohn Ellis, left, give chase during Saturday’s Division III state championship at Souhegan High. The Cougars edged the Pioneers, 16-14.
AMHERST — For all his offensive success on Saturday, Scott Hershberger secured the NHIAA Division III championship for the Campbell High School football team with a tackle.
Hershberger and Alex St. Pierre’s third-quarter goal-line stop on a two-point conversion try held as the deciding play in the Cougars’ 16-14 triumph over Trinity at Souhegan High School.
The third-seeded Cougars (9-2) last won the D-III title in 2017 and took their first division crown in 2014. Campbell secured this championship with postseason wins over Monadnock and Trinity — the only teams it lost to in the regular season.
The top-seeded, previously unbeaten Pioneers (10-1) pulled within two on the last play of the third quarter — a 54-yard scoring run by freshman Anthony DiGiantommaso (four carries, 74 yards). Trinity then called a two-point-conversion run play similar to the one that led to its first-half touchdown: a Jack Service quarterback draw up the middle.
Hershberger and St. Pierre, both sophomores, stood Service up at the goal line.
“We were expecting the jet sweep but I knew Jack Service wanted the two-point (run),” Hershberger said. “He wanted to win the game for them. I just had to stay disciplined and watch for it and it happened.”
Trinity forced a turnover on downs and began its final drive with 3:44 remaining. It ended 1:02 and five plays later when Hershberger’s brother, Nick, recovered a Service fumble.
“I felt like we had a shot to score,” Pioneers coach Rob Cathcart said of his team’s last possession. “We had enough time to really get it done but it didn’t happen. Sometimes it’s just a matter of executing and doing what you need to do in moments of pressure and that’s not always easy.”
Time was an issue for Trinity. The Pioneers had possession for just 8:30 thanks to long Campbell drives fueled largely by Hershberger runs.
Hershberger, while nursing a banged-up left knee, rushed 42 times for 198 yards, two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. His first TD — a 38-yard, untouched dash through the heart of the Pioneers defense — opened the game’s scoring with 8:13 left in the first half.
“Scott really came to as a running back this year,” Campbell coach Glen Costello said. “We saw glimpses of it last year. Towards the end of the season, he got better and better. He worked his butt off in the offseason — got bigger, faster, stronger and then these boys up front obviously paved the way.”
Trinity pulled even at 8-8 with 8.4 seconds left in the first half on a 5-yard Service quarterback draw. DeVohn Ellis then ran in the Pioneers’ two-point conversion.
Service’s score came five plays after the Cougars turned the ball over on downs on a fourth-and-2 incompletion at the Trinity 40.
Trinity got the ball to start the second half and began its drive at the Campbell 49 after a Cougars onside kick try but went three-and-out.
“A couple times it (momentum) was there but we weren’t able to capitalize and execute when we had those opportunities,” Cathcart said.
Cougars senior Christopher Corbett had an interception and junior Logan Daigle rushed for 45 yards on 13 carries.
Service went 1 of 9 passing for 9 yards and ran nine times for 13 yards. DiGiantommaso connected with Ellis for a 43-yard trick-play pass to set up Service’s TD run.
“We’re a grinding team,” Scott Hershberger said. “They were a big-play type of team and it was a grind type of game so we just came out on top.”