DOVER — The Dover High football team did everything it could to take a lead in the first half of Saturday’s preliminary-round game of the Division I playoffs against Exeter.
The Green Wave also did a lot to hurt their own chances, and that eventually came back to bite them in the second half.
Despite being on the wrong side of a huge yardage and possession discrepancy in the first half, Exeter survived to take the game into halftime scoreless. The Blue Hawks then took the opening drive of the second half into the end zone, and imposed their will from there for a 14-0 victory.
“We hung around in the first half, we kind of regathered, and talked about some things we talked about all week to be successful,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “I thought we came out and closed out pretty well in the second half.”
Exeter (4-2) hasn’t lost since it began the season with losses of 16-13 to Winnacunnet and 7-6 to Dover. The Blue Hawks get their chance to avenge their other loss, when the 93rd chapter of the Winnacunnet/Exeter rivalry gets written at next Saturday’s Division I quarterfinals in Hampton. Winnacunnet (5-1) advanced with a 26-8 win over Spaulding.
Dover (3-1) ran 39 plays compared with Exeter’s 13 in the first half and held a 164-65-yard advantage, but penalties derailed the Green Wave at wrong times. Luke Geppert appeared to finish off a 13-play drive with a 16-yard touchdown run, but a holding call put a stop to that.
The Green Wave then followed that with a 17-play drive that moved to Exeter’s 7-yard line. Dover was then called for holding on the next play while quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan went back to pass, leading to an unsuccessful second-and-goal from the 28 to end the half.
“To have that touchdown called back, that was a massive momentum swinger,” Dover coach Eric Cumba said. “To dominate control and the clock, which is something they wanted to do, but we were able to do it. But to go into halftime time tied, you start to think when this is going to break either way. They came out right away (in the second half).
Exeter quarterback Jon Bunnell’s 32-yard completion to Uly Ellis to Dover’s 21 highlighted the eight-play drive to start the second half, which was capped off by Owen Roth’s 5-yard touchdown run to give Exeter a 7-0 lead with 8:04 left in the third quarter.
“Coming out of half, it’s 0-0, and we know we’re getting the ball and we know we have to pound it,” Bunnell said. “We had to change something up and we had to change the energy. I think our team really did that. At halftime we talked about what we needed to do, and we pulled through on it.”
After Dover’s next drive stalled on Exeter’s 43, Bunnell engineered a 12-play, 82-yard drive that ended with his own 9-yard scoring run to give the Blue Hawks a 14-0 lead with 9:40 left in regulation.
Bunnell, a transfer from St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.) may have had his best game in the biggest game of the season. He completed five of six passes for 131 yards and added 33 rushing yards.
“He played well,” Ball said. “Every week he’s getting better and that makes us better. The kids are confident in him,.”
“The chemistry is getting better every day, and I think our coach is calling what we need to call at the right time,” Bunnell said. Spencer Clark (10 carries, 85 yards), sealed the game by first converting a fourth-down run deep in Exeter’s territory, and then intercepting Lopez-Sullivan (12 for 121, 159 yards, two interceptions.)