NASHUA — Merrimack High School overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat Nashua South in the Division I playoffs last weekend. Nashua North wasn’t about to let Merrimack use the same blueprint two weeks in a row.
North (5-0) built a big lead against Merrimack early in the game, maintained that lead and moved on to next weekend’s Division I semifinals by earning a 42-12 victory Friday night at Stellos Stadium.
North quarterback Curtis Harris-Lopez ran for four touchdowns in the victory. The Titans scored on their first three possessions and led 35-0 at halftime.
Running time was used throughout the second half.
“He’s exciting to watch,” North coach Dante Laurendi said. “He made some good reads tonight. A lot of that stuff goes unnoticed, and when he kept the ball he was explosive.”
Merrimack committed four turnovers in the first half, and five in the game.
“A lot of missed assignments on offense and defense,” Merrimack coach Kip Jackson said. “You can’t do that against a bad team much less a team that has explosive athletes like North, so that made it a challenge.”
Harris-Lopez, who didn’t play in the second half, scored on runs of 22, 33, 1 and 11 yards. He finished the night with 145 yards rushing on 10 carries.
North’s other touchdowns came on Jayden Espinal’s 4-yard run, and Brian Mwangi’s 6-yard run in the third quarter.
“Everything we get from here on out is a bonus,” Laurendi said. “Just play and enjoy it because you never know when it’s gonna be taken away for you.”
North will play Salem, a 21-13 winner over Londonderry on Saturday, at a time, date and place to be determined.
Merrimack (3-2) got on the scoreboard when quarterback Kyle Crampton tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Steven Petz in the fourth quarter. The Tomahawks finalized the scoring when Sean Morrilly recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Jackson said despite the disappointing end, he was thankful his program had some semblance of a season during a pandemic.
“It was a very emotional year for the kids,” Jackson said. “At first, we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season because of what was going on. Then, during the season, to have it stopped for a couple weeks … it can end at any point in time. It’s a great lesson for everybody and a great lesson for the kids. You saw it happen with Exeter and St. Thomas recently. It can end just like that.”