AMHERST — It’s not uncommon to see the Souhegan High football team put up points in bunches like it did in Friday’s 63-34 Division II quarterfinal thwarting of Hollis/Brookline. What stood apart for the Sabers was their defense was as efficient scoring as their offense was on the way to a season-best output.
Four defensive touchdowns, including three interceptions returned for scores, along with a safety, helped pace a special night for the Sabers, who now square off with Timberlane of Plaistow in next weekend’s D-II semifinals. Souhegan’s defensive unit was accustomed to success this season in the way of thwarting opponents, allowing just 14 points in four games coming into Friday, but the unlikely scoring frenzy was nothing short of “awesome,” according to Sabers coach Robin Bowkett.
The defense scored 22 of Souhegan’s first 29 points Friday, including eight points on a pair of tone-setting punt blocks that kicked off the scoring. The first block generated a safety while the second was scooped up by Tony Garrant in the end zone for a touchdown.
“We felt like we had a pretty good scheme against their punt,” Bowkett said. “We got (blocks) twice against Milford and once against Timberlane (in the regular season), but we really do feel like we can get one every week. Our guys executed it great tonight.”
Alex Karpawich anchors the middle of Souhegan’s defensive line on punts, getting a firsthand look at how teammates Mike Maroun and Luke Manning zip right to the ball from the edges on the snap.
“Those guys just really want it,” Karpawich said. “We focus a lot on mental effort. For instance, Mike’s had a few blocks because he plays like an animal and goes off. It’s the attitude we promote and you see it with guys just being dialed in on getting that ball.”
The points from the defense proved pivotal as it allowed Souhegan’s offense to settle in and take some chances considering the lead it was working with.
“It definitely gave the offense a little relief,” said Souhegan’s Riley Lawhorn, who rushed for 226 yards and scored two of the Sabers’ five offensive touchdowns. “Obviously we want to put some scores up, but it didn’t have to come with any pressure or stress. It was all about working together and doing our jobs.”
The good times only continued for the Sabers’ defense following the blocks as Karpawich, Maroun and Reese Colby brought back interceptions from 10, 53 and 35 yards. Karpawich’s fourth-quarter pick-six was the punctuation mark on the defense’s big night.
“Coach was saying before the game to get ready for those low throws to maybe pick off,” Karpawich said. “My initial reaction on the play before was to swat it down, but then I thought I’ll look for it again but put my hands up to catch it rather than going with one hand.”
Pressure on the quarterback from the likes of Will Boyle (three total sacks) helped create the interceptions, but the real key for the Sabers was stopping Hollis/Brookline running back Marc-Andre Thermitus and forcing the Cavaliers to throw the ball in order to move the chains.
Thermitus, a noted workhorse and one of the most dynamic runners in the state, was held to 86 yards on 21 carries, of which six resulted in lost yardage.
“What gets people beat is when they are so focused on him and lose sight of their job,” Karpawich said. “We tried to focus on sticking to our own rules and responsibilities. Like I saw Thermitus kind of hanging on the outside and I hesitated or waited around him instead of rushing at the quarterback. Tony (Garrant) made sure to tell me that was his job, which took my focus off it and allowed me to get back to my role again.”