GOFFSTOWN — Nick Hammond couldn’t offer much of a scouting report on the Winnacunnet High School football team following his team’s 35-7 triumph over Bedford on Saturday, but he’ll probably spend much of what’s left of the weekend getting familiar with the Warriors.
Hammond, who is in his first season as Goffstown’s head coach, guided the Grizzlies to a 7-0 record so far this year. The victory over Bedford earned Goffstown a spot in next Saturday’s Division I semifinals, where it will face Winnacunnet.
The Warriors, the No. 2 seed from Division I East, moved on with a forfeit victory over Exeter.
“Yeah, they’re good,” Hammond said when asked about Winnacunnet. “My (preparation for Saturday’s game) is going to start in about five minutes.”
A strong second half propelled Goffstown past Bedford. The teams were tied, 7-7, after two quarters, but the Grizzlies scored twice in the third quarter and added two more touchdowns in the fourth.
Goffstown, the top-seeded team from Division I North, came up with three interceptions in the second half and all three led to points.
“Missed assignments, turnovers and penalties was the deal in the second half,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “Then you’re trying to make too much happen. You’re behind and you’re trying to get it all back in one play. Obviously it just snowballs on us there.”
Goffstown quarterback Jarrett Henault passed for three touchdowns and scored on a 9-yard run. His 9-yard TD pass to Caden Perry plus the second of Ethan Bradley’s five point-after kicks gave the Grizzlies a 14-7 lead with 7:47 left in the third.
Goffstown’s Michael Levesque intercepted a pass on Bedford’s next possession and the Grizzlies cashed in when Perry hauled in a 30-yard pass from Henault with 2:24 remaining in the third.
Henault’s third TD pass went to his brother, Jeremy Henault, and covered 43 yards. Seth Osborne scored the game’s final TD when he returned an interception 22-yards.
Bedford grabbed an early lead when quarterback Joe Mikol connected with Aaron Skaling for a 31-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, but Goffstown answered with Jarrett Henault’s 9-yard TD run.
“Just like in any halftime, you’re going to make your adjustments,” Hammond said. “We didn’t overhaul anything. We just came out and were able to play and execute the way we needed to.
“We took advantage of some of the opportunities with the turnovers we were able to create. We got off the field on defense and we were able to sustain drives on offense more consistently.”
Bedford, the No 3 seed from Division I North, ended its season with a 4-3 record. The Bulldogs also lost to Goffstown in Week 1 (26-21).
“That’s absolutely a great football team,” Matthews said. “We knew it was going to be a battle for four quarters, and unfortunately I feel like we only played two good quarters of football. Two good quarters when you’re talking about a playoff game doesn’t get it done.”