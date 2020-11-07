BOW — Lebanon High School football coach Chris Childs said he wasn’t surprised by the effort his defense turned in during Saturday’s 30-6 victory over Bow in the Division II quarterfinals. He was likely one of the few people at Bow High School on Saturday who saw that kind of dominant performance coming.
Lebanon held previously unbeaten Bow (4-1) to 107 yards of offense on 55 plays, created three turnovers and scored twice in the win.
The biggest defensive play of the game came when Lebanon linebacker CJ Childs (Chris’ son) stripped the ball from Bow fullback Andrew Robbins and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. That TD put Lebanon up 13-0 with 59 seconds remaining in the first half.
“It was a good feeling,” CJ Childs said. “No one knew I had it. Just had the quarterback to beat.”
Lebanon (6-0) also scored a safety when Bow running back Andrew Bliss was tackled in the end zone on a play that began at the Bow 5-yard line. The safety gave Lebanon a 15-0 lead with 7:43 left in the third.
“We’ve been playing tough defense all year, so I wouldn’t say surprised,” Chris Childs said. “Our linebackers are fast and they get after it. The fumble right before the half was a big momentum-turner for us for sure. The kids have really bought into ‘defense is gonna get us where we need to go,’ and it was a great job today by them.”
The Raiders received two touchdown runs from quarterback Jackson Stone (8 and 34 yards) and an 8-yard touchdown run from running back Cole Shambo. The victory earned Lebanon a spot in next weekend’s Division II semifinals.
Bow’s lone touchdown came on a 16-yard pass from quarterback Alex Boisvert to tight end Matt Cardarelli with 4:59 to play.
Lebanon moved to Division II after losing to Trinity in last year’s Division III championship game. The Raiders have allowed 27 points in their six games this season.
“(At halftime) we’re still in the game,” Bow coach Paul Cohen said. “But when we couldn’t produce offensively and then we couldn’t stop their attack defensively as the game wore on … that was the difference. Clearly.
“I would defensively say they have the fastest defense we’ve faced this year on the field. They made our quarterback’s life very difficult today.”