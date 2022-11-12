211121-spt-londonderry-_ROY7578

Londonderry’s Andrew Kullman, shown last season during the Division I championship, returned the opening kickoff for a TD in Saturday's state quarterfinal win for the Lancers.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

The statistics favored Merrimack. The final score favored Londonderry.

Despite being held to 129 yards of offense, top-seeded Londonderry advanced to the Division I semifinals by beating eighth-seeded Merrimack 21-7 Saturday in Londonderry.