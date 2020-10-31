LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry High defense did wonders for its offense in the Lancers’ 21-2 win over Windham in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division I playoffs on Saturday.
The offense needed time to figure things out against a new-look Jaguars defense — and eventually did as Dylan McEachern rushed for two touchdowns and the Lancers pulled away in the fourth quarter.
The Lancers will play at Salem next weekend in the Division I quarterfinals.
The Londonderry defense, meanwhile, came up with key stops at the end of the first and second quarters. After going down 2-0 on a safety with 8:39 to go in the first quarter, Londonderry’s point-preventing unit came up with a big blocked field goal at the end of the first.
It was the Lancers’ aggressiveness and pursuit of the ball that led to that field goal attempt in the first place. Originally, Windham quarterback Rocky Heres had thrown a 14-yard touchdown pass on fourth down that would’ve put the Jaguars up 8-0. However, a holding penalty wiped the play out and moved Windham back far enough that it didn’t feel comfortable trying for the end zone.
The Lancers’ Will Reyes then blocked the attempt.
The next stop came at the end of the second period. With Windham threatening on the 13-yard line, Heres found Joey DaSilva 12 yards downfield, but a gang tackle kept him out of the end zone, barely, and preserved the 7-2 lead the Lancers had built on the drive before when Dylan McEachern found Reyes for a 14-yard score.
“Our defense has been awesome,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “Three out of our six games we haven’t let up any points. Our offense this year has been kind of a slow-starting offense and we’ve kind of hurt ourselves in that way. But our defense has bailed us out several times.
“You can’t thank them enough. They bought us enough time for the offense to figure some things out and get going. But we knew that coming into the season. We knew we would rely on defense.”
Londonderry didn’t figure it out offensively until the fourth quarter and a lot of credit goes to Windham for that. Not only did the Jaguars come out and play with a zone defense, they did so with key players who didn’t play against the Lancers two weeks ago in the Jaguars’ 41-0 loss.
“They came out in a different defense than they’ve shown in three years as I’ve gone against Jack (Byrne) and Windham,” Lauzon said. “They came out in something drastically different, so it took us a little while to adjust. … For the first time since I’ve met Jack he played zone coverage. Obviously he also had a couple different players we didn’t have film on, so we kind of had to figure them out and see who we were going against. Now you’ve got Rocky and DaSilva at safety and that’s a whole different ball team.”
“It was really nice to see our defense really stick it to them for three quarters,” Byrne said. “They’re a multidimensional offense. To stop everything they could throw at us for that long is pretty good. I was very proud of the defense.”
McEachern, who finished with 135 yards rushing, eventually gashed the Windham defense for a 38-yard touchdown on the ground with 6:48 remaining in the game. Less than three minutes later, Trevor Weinmann followed suit with a 16-yard rushing TD to give the Lancers a 21-2 lead. Londonderry recovered a squib kick on the ensuing kickoff and drained the clock on its way to the second round.