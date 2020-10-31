MANCHESTER — Just about everybody at Manchester Memorial’s Chabot-McDonough Field was cold when Friday night’s Division I North playoff game began. That included Bedford High School quarterback Joseph Mikol.
Mikol, a junior, failed to complete any of his first six passes in the frigid conditions, but then he got hot. Mikol was 6 of 13 for 135 yards and two touchdowns as third-seeded Bedford defeated second-seeded Memorial 31-8 in the Division I North semifinals.
Both of Mikol’s touchdown passes came in the second half, when the Bulldogs outscored the Crusaders 20-0. Senior Alex Zwickau caught each TD pass.
“It wasn’t really the best night for throwing the football,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “The ball is rock hard, the kids’ hands are numb. I just made that commitment in the second half that we were going to try to pound the football and try to create some big plays in the passing game with the play-action pass, and that came to fruition.”
Bedford (4-2) led 11-8 until Mikol connected with Zwickau for a 19-yard TD pass with 10:05 to play. After running back Russell Erwin (14 carries for 157 yards) scored on a 4-yard run with 3:23 left, Mikol finalized the scoring when he lofted a 30-yard TD pass to Zwickau with 2:24 left.
“We came out in the second half with the mentality that we have to close the game out, and that’s exactly what we did,” Mikol said. “Everything just started clicking and we started playing like the team we are.”
Memorial, which was making its first playoff appearance since 2003, received 160 yards rushing on 24 attempts from Kai Colson, a junior running back.
Colson also ran in the two-point conversion following Erik Seymore’s 2-yard TD run that made it an 8-8 game with 7:09 remaining in the first half.
The Crusaders completed their season with a 3-3 record.
Mikol didn’t complete a pass until the final drive of the first half, but was 6 of 7 for 92 yards and the two TDs after his slow start.
“We knew at some point with that quarterback they were eventually gonna air it out and unfortunately they caught us a couple times with deep passes,” Memorial coach Rob Sturgis said. “Kudos to them.”
Bedford also received a 41-yard touchdown run from Solomon Sanchez and Mikol’s 27-yard field goal.
The Bulldogs will face top-seeded Goffstown in next weekend’s Division I North championship game. Goffstown beat Bedford 26-21 in Week 1.
“I think we settled in in the second half and I was really proud of the effort,” Matthews said. “Not an easy night to play football. We knew they weren’t going to make it easy on us. We were gonna have to earn it, and I think we did that in the second half.”