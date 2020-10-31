EAST SWANZEY — There was no time to consider how swiftly things were beginning to collapse around them. Monadnock Regional’s three-touchdown lead had shrunk to five points with a quarter and change still remaining in Friday night’s NHIAA Division III quarterfinal.
With a major shift in momentum, all of a sudden, Trinity had disrupted the Huskies’ course of action.
But that was to be expected between two of the division’s premier programs. In the end, Trinity’s comeback attempt was suppressed as Monadnock never crumbled beneath the pressure. A touchdown early in the final quarter, capping a 41-yard drive, rekindled the Huskies in a 26-13 triumph.
Monadnock (5-1) will play the winner of Monday night’s Campbell-Pelham game at a time to be announced next weekend. The Campbell-Pelham game was originally canceled, but on Saturday, it was rescheduled.
Monadnock has already played Campbell once this season, winning 28-20 on Sept. 26.
The Huskies dominated the opening half against the fifth-seeded and defending state champion Pioneers (3-3). Senior quarterback Nate Doyle hooked up with his favorite receiving target, Zion Carroll, for a pair of scores, covering 48 and 89 yards, to propel Monadnock to a 12-0 advantage with 8:54 to go before halftime.
“All week in practice, the two of us have been working on the connection we have been building together since last year,’’ said Doyle, who completed 4 of 8 passes for 180 yards. “I continue to see (Zion) get enough space where I just put it over the top and he gets to it most of the time. It works well and I don’t think you are going to see it stop anytime soon.”
Huskies coach Ryan Avery says the chemistry manufactured between Doyle and Carroll has been one of the main reasons why his club has succeeded.
“The two of them have spent a lot of time together and have worked on a lot of things and it shows,’’ he said. “It has really paid off and it is truly a great connection.”
With a little more than three minutes still showing before the half, Doyle, from his defensive back position, contributed to that side of the ball as well by stepping in front of a Peter Alisandro pass and returning it 44 yards to set up his own touchdown dive over the goal line and a 18-0 lead.
“Every day, as a team, we just work to get better,’’ Carroll said. “This offense that we have shows all of us that we have great potential to win a championship.”
With still time remaining before intermission, Trinity’s offense awoke. The Pioneers mounted a 53-yard drive, capped by Alisandro’s 24-yard touchdown pass to George Acuil.
The Pioneers retained their energy in the second half. Alisandro found Max Coughlin for a 25-yard scoring grab with 1:24 left to go in the third as Trinity closed to within a touchdown.
Monadnock responded with a 60-yard march. Eating up precious time, the Huskies moved the ball to the Trinity 2 before Justin Joslyn (106 yards rushing) cut around left end for the score to push the lead up to 13 at the 9:31 mark of the fourth quarter.
“We talked all week about this game being a dogfight and it was,’’ said Avery. “Trinity is a good, well-coached team that has great athletes. But I could see in our players’ eyes right from the first snap, I knew they were going to compete and battle all game long. It’s a good feeling from a coaching perspective to see that in your kids.”
Alisandro, a senior, finished with 39 yards on the ground and completed 5 of 14 pass attempts for 105 yards. Top running back James Thibault gained 39 yards on 16 carries.
For the game, Monadnock racked up 331 yards while holding the Pioneers to 194.
“The plan coming in tonight was to keep (Alisandro) and (James Thibault) within an area in which they could not run,’’ explained Doyle. “Once we succeeded in doing that, we knew we had a better chance to win this game than we would have had they had free range of the field.”