NASHUA — It’s been a weird year for Nashua North football.
The Titans have been the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll throughout the season yet played only three games in the regular season, all of them wins. Despite this, the Titans have found ways to flourish in a pandemic, thanks to a veteran squad led by senior quarterback Curtis Harris-Lopez.
In the first round of the Division I playoffs against Bishop Guertin on Friday, Harris-Lopez threw for three touchdowns and scored one on the ground to lead North to a 35-6 win.
Harris-Lopez threw the ball with finesse and confidence, connecting with Lucas Cunningham on two scores and Jayden Espinal for another. The throw to Espinal, North’s first score of the game, was a perfect 32-yard throw over double coverage that found Espinal in stride in the end zone.
“Our throwing game, everyone thinks it’s not as good as it was tonight,” Espinal said. “Now that we’ve shown we can throw, everyone’s going to have to worry about our run and pass game because both are equally as good.”
The Titans beat the Cardinals in all facets of the game. The North offense scored on its first five possessions, and the defensive unit held the Cardinals to 91 yards over the first three quarters of the game. By that point the Titans were up 35-0.
North was able to break big plays and manufacture small chunks of yards when it had to. The Titans had four players rush for 20 yards or more.
Even with the success, the lack of playing time still means that there is tinkering being done and new wrinkles being added.
“You kind of miss those weeks to evolve and develop and get better at things,” North coach Dante Laurendi said. “When you lose a couple of games, you’re fresher physically but you don’t get to work on timing in the pass game and things like that.”
Harris-Lopez’s maturation throwing the ball was on display on Friday, as was Espinal’s growth as one of the most consistent players in the state. Harris-Lopez had a game-high 88 yards rushing and Espinal was just behind with 87 yards. Both also made contributions on defense as well.
“He’s such a tremendous athlete on both sides,” Laurendi said of Espinal. “He’s a smart football player. He’s an instinctive kid. He’s so athletic. He adds so much flexibility to what we can do on both sides.”
Dylan Santosuosso passed six yards to brother Matt for BG’s only TD, in the fourth quarter.
Up next for North is a quarterfinal date with either Merrimack or rival Nashua South. The Tomahawks and Purple Panthers play today at noon in Merrimack.