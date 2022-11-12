DERRY — With his team trailing Pinkerton Academy by two touchdowns, Bishop Guertin quarterback Matt Santosuosso got rolling.
But the Astros defense came up with every big play when it had to.
Following a 13-yard touchdown pass from Santosuosso to Ronan Ballistreri on fourth down late in regulation, Pinkerton came up with its biggest stop of the night when it stuffed Charlie Bellavance on a 2-point conversion attempt that helped preserve a 14-12 Division I state quarterfinal victory.
“It really did come down to the defense. The defense really came through and was clutch today,” Pinkerton senior fullback/linebacker Cole Yennaco said. “That’s what we needed. We needed playoff defense and we’ve been waiting for that all season. We really came through and I’m really happy with that.”
Besides being a terror on the defensive side, Yennaco also rushed for 57 of Pinkerton’s 275 rushing yards, which included a 5-yard touchdown run that gave Pinkerton a 14-0 lead with 9:29 left in the second quarter. Yennaco also had three runs for a first down on the final drive of the game to help kill the clock.
Fourth-seeded Pinkerton (9-2) advanced to next Saturday’s semifinals at its rival, defending champion and top-seeded Londonderry. The Lancers advanced by beating Merrimack 21-7 in a quarterfinal on Saturday.
“We talked about it all week, about playoff football, we talked about how it’s going to come down to the last play,” Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said. “It was a good job on defense tonight; it was the best job on defense we’ve done all year. And we worked hard on it this week. That’s a power running attack (BG).
Pinkerton’s rushing attack was led by sophomore Matt Morrison (10 carries, 117 yards) and Jake Albert (11 carries, 92 yards). The majority of Morrison’s yards came when he slipped outside and scampered down the sideline for an 87-yard touchdown run that put the Astros on the board. Craig Coventry’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 4:52 left in the first quarter.
“In the huddle (Pinkerton quarterback Tim Hersom) said ‘let’s make up for it’, because I dropped a pass on the drive before,” Morrison said. “I got the ball, turned the edge, and all I saw was an open field. I just kept telling myself. ‘Just get to the end zone’. It was a great feeling.”
Fifth-seeded BG (8-3) got its running game going on a 15-play, 80-yard drive that chewed nearly nine minutes off the clock in the second quarter. Santosuosso (24 carries, 130 yards) finished off the drive with a 1-yard keeper. The extra-point attempt was blocked, leaving Pinkerton with a 14-6 lead with 40 seconds left in the first half.
The Cardinals got the ball first in the second half, and Bellavance (18 carries, 91 yards) immediately ripped off runs of 10 and 12 yards. Bellavance then ran for 19 yards before Pinkerton forced a fumble that Kaycee Dennis recovered on the Astros’ 38-yard line.
“I’ll be honest with you, (Bellavance) was really moving the ball,” O’Reilly said. “I looked at it and I said ‘This ain’t looking good’. He was finding some holes, but that’s the nature of the game.”
Pinkerton couldn’t take advantage after Coventry’s 37-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar.
The Cardinals responded with another 15-play drive that included runs of 26 and 14 yards by Santosuosso. His 8-yard run set up a fourth-and-2 at Pinkerton’s 3, but he was stuffed a yard short to give Pinkerton the ball back early in the fourth quarter.
“They had some long drives, but we battled through and did well with that,” Yennaco said.
Pinkerton went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and a short punt gave Bishop Guertin the ball back at Pinkerton’s 29. The Cardinals were faced with a fourth-and-5 at the 13 when Santosuosso rolled out and found Ballistreri for the touchdown to bring the Cardinals to within 14-12 with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter.
Bellavance bounced out right in the 2-point conversion attempt, but the Astros were there to stop him.
“It’s a tough one,” Bishop Guertin coach John Trisiciani said. “It’s a really good football team and it comes down to a couple of plays. They hit us with a couple long runs early and we were able to make the adjustments, but sometimes the adjustments come a little too late. I’m just really happy with the effort and to be able to come up here and battle for four quarters.”