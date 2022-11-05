Timberlane running back Dan Post
Buy Now

Timberlane Regional running back Dan Post scored three touchdowns before leaving with an injury in Friday night's playoff win for the Owls.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional running back Dan Post sustained a knee injury early in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game against Concord, but he certainly made his presence felt before the injury occurred.

High School Football Weekend Roundup: Bishop Guertin, Bow, Pelham cruise

Post rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries to help sixth-seeded Timberlane extend its season by beating 11th-seeded Concord 20-14 in the first round of the Division I playoffs.