PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional running back Dan Post sustained a knee injury early in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game against Concord, but he certainly made his presence felt before the injury occurred.
Post rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries to help sixth-seeded Timberlane extend its season by beating 11th-seeded Concord 20-14 in the first round of the Division I playoffs.
Post injured his left knee in last year’s Division II semifinals, had surgery in February and didn’t play in Timberlane’s first six games this season. His right knee gave way during a run off right tackle with 11:16 to play Friday night.
Post walked off the field, but was in street clothes when the game ended. Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said following the game that it was too early to know the extent of the injury.
“He talked to me this week,” Fitzgerald said. “He wanted the football. He’s missed getting the football, we gave it to him and he was pretty effective. He’s a senior all-state running back and he makes plays for us.”
Post’s third TD came on a 2-yard run with no time on the clock in the first half. Harrison Bloom’s point-after kick capped the game’s scoring, as each team’s defense stiffened in the second half.
Trailing 14-13, Timberlane originally lined up to attempt a 24-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in the first half. After a Concord timeout, Fitzgerald sent the offense on the field, however. The Owls (8-2) ran two plays, the second of which was Post’s touchdown.
“At that time I felt good about our offense, so even if we didn’t get the score I felt like we were going to be able to move it in the second half,” Fitzgerald said. “As it turned out we didn’t, so it was a big play. The thought process was I felt good about what we were doing offensively and I tried to go for the lead there at the end of the half.”
Concord (6-4) scored on each of its first two possessions, but Timberlane answered with a Post touchdown each time.
The Crimson Tide opened the scoring on Divon Duncan’s 20-yard run, but Duncan was injured during the play and didn’t return to the game. Concord’s other touchdown came on Nathan Galbraith’s 39-yard run. Jacob Plante’s second PAT handed Concord a 14-7 lead with 2:09 left in the first quarter.
Post’s other touchdowns came on runs of 24 and 3 yards.
It appeared the Concord offense would have a chance to win the game following a Timberlane punt, but after a lengthy conversation, the officials ruled that the Owls recovered the muffed punt on Concord’s 45-yard line with 2:35 to play. Timberlane was able to run out the clock.
“Our defense couldn’t get off the field when we needed a stop, and that was the difference in the game,” Concord coach Jim Corkum said. “It stings. It definitely stings. We shot ourselves in the foot (offensively) a few too many times.”
Timberlane will play at third-seeded Exeter (7-2) in Saturday’s Division I quarterfinals. Timberlane beat Exeter 27-23 in Plaistow earlier this season.
“I think we played really well that game, but they’re obviously going to come back with everything they’ve got,” Timberlane quarterback Dom Coppeta said. “They’re a good team so we’ll have to prepare just as well this week.”