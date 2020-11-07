SALEM — It came down to four seconds, three yards and one play.
With a spot in the Division I semifinals on the line, Londonderry needed a touchdown to put itself in position to tie the game with a two-point conversion.
The Lancers called a run left to Matthew Perron. The junior, who led the Lancers with 94 yards on the ground, took the ball clean and powered forward into the hole.
Salem sophomore David LeBel stepped in, wrapped up Perron, and drove him down to the ground two yards short of the goal line to secure a thrilling 21-13 win for the Blue Devils and secure a spot in next weekend’s final four.
“These are tough kids,” Salem coach Steve Abraham said. “I would coach these kids in anything. They’ve never once backed down from anything. They come with a great attitude, and they’re tough. I am a little emotional, but I’m proud of these guys.”
The stop capped a madcap final drive that saw the Lancers drive 68 yards in four plays over 32 seconds to get in position to score. LeBel’s tackle also capped a sterling day for the Salem defense.
Junior corner Kaleb Bates had a pair of interceptions and Dante Fernandes also had a pick.
Salem was also able to cause a pair of fumbles, one of which was recovered by Fernandes.
Fernandes also had the first touchdown for Salem.
“That’s what football’s all about, the hard-fought battle,” Fernandes said. “That’s the funnest game I’ve had my whole life.”
Fernandes was part of a multi-pronged rushing attack that did just enough to stay ahead of Londonderry, especially in the first half, despite being outgained 332-188.
Fernandes finished with 35 yards rushing, but it was Aidan McDonald who led the Salem offense with 123 yards including a 68-yard touchdown.
Senior quarterback Cody Clements also threw a 16-yard score to Jacob Brady.
“Next season I’m not going to be here, but the juniors are going to take over and do the same stuff they’ve been doing this year,” Clements said.
Down 13-7 with less than five minutes left in the first half, the Blue Devils scored a pair of touchdowns, with the Clements pass to Brady coming with just 10 seconds in the second quarter to send Salem into halftime up 21-13.
From there it was timely defense that kept Salem ahead through the final horn and put an end to Londonderry’s hopes of repeating as Division I champions.
“We just couldn’t catch a break,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “It seemed like every time we got something going, something happened. We can’t turn it over five times and expect to win. It was just self-inflicted, and it’s been the story of our season.”