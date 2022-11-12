Running back JJ Bright scored on a 66-yard run with 6:25 to play to help fourth-seeded Souhegan defeat top-seeded Gilford/Belmont 29-28 Saturday in the Division II semifinals in Gilford.
Souhegan will play Pelham in next Saturday’s final at Bedford High. The Pythons beat Bow in the other semifinal Saturday.
The Sabers (10-1) trailed 28-22 before Bright scored. Joey Bernasconi added the point-after kick that proved to be the difference.
Top-seeded Gilford/Belmont (10-1) scored on four of its five first-half possessions and led 28-14 at halftime. Quarterback Isaiah Reese had two rushing touchdowns, and running back Michael Kitto ran for two TDs.
The Golden Eagles scored on their opening possession, and, after capitalizing on a fumbled kickoff, led 14-0 before the Sabers had run an offensive play.
“In the second half we made some adjustments against certain looks,” Souhegan coach Robin Bowkett said. “The kids decided to get off blocks, run to the football and tackle. We got all the stops we needed in the second half.”
Souhegan’s first-half TDs came on Bright’s 53-yard run and a 1-yard run by quarterback Romy Jain.
Jain also scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. It was a 28-22 game after Bright added the two-point conversion.
Pelham 28, Bow 7: Dom Herrling scored two a pair of touchdowns, and Ethan Demmons rushed for 127 yards and a TD as the Pythons advanced to the final against Souhegan.
Pelham beat Souhegan 28-21 in Amherst in the teams’ earlier meeting on Oct. 21.
Herrling scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, then salted away the game with a 29-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Jake Travis scored on a 1-yard run, and Demmons scored on a 28-yard run to give the hosts a 21-0 lead in the third quarter.
Ben Berube caught a 7-yard TD pass from Owen Walton for Bow’s points, in the third quarter.