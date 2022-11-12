221005-spt-plymouth2

Souhegan’s J.J. Bright, shown in action at Plymouth earlier this season, led the Sabers past Gilford-Belmont in a Division II semifinal on Saturday.

 Alex Hall/Union Leader

Running back JJ Bright scored on a 66-yard run with 6:25 to play to help fourth-seeded Souhegan defeat top-seeded Gilford/Belmont 29-28 Saturday in the Division II semifinals in Gilford.

Souhegan will play Pelham in next Saturday’s final at Bedford High. The Pythons beat Bow in the other semifinal Saturday.