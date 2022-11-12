Copetta

Timberlane quarterback Dom Coppeta celebrates after he scored on a two-point conversion to give the Owls a 29-28 lead with 37.8 seconds left in regulation in Saturday’s Division I quarterfinal against Exeter.

 DAN DOYON

EXETER — With his team trailing by seven points late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Division I quarterfinal against Exeter, Timberlane High football coach Kevin Fitzgerald had already decided that if his team scored a touchdown, the Owls would go for the 2-point conversion and the win. He didn’t want to challenge the Blue Hawks on a shortened field in overtime.

After Timberlane senior quarterback Dom Coppeta scored on a 1-yard keeper with 37.8 seconds remaining, Fitzgerald stuck with his decision, and it was Coppeta who got the call again to finish off a comeback.