Timberlane quarterback Dom Coppeta celebrates after he scored on a two-point conversion to give the Owls a 29-28 lead with 37.8 seconds left in regulation in Saturday’s Division I quarterfinal against Exeter.
EXETER — With his team trailing by seven points late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Division I quarterfinal against Exeter, Timberlane High football coach Kevin Fitzgerald had already decided that if his team scored a touchdown, the Owls would go for the 2-point conversion and the win. He didn’t want to challenge the Blue Hawks on a shortened field in overtime.
After Timberlane senior quarterback Dom Coppeta scored on a 1-yard keeper with 37.8 seconds remaining, Fitzgerald stuck with his decision, and it was Coppeta who got the call again to finish off a comeback.
Coppeta converted the two-point conversion run, and Nikolas Langlois effectively ended the game with a sack of Exeter quarterback Evan Pafford to preserve a wild 29-28 victory for No. 6 Timberlane over third-seeded Exeter at William Ball Stadium. The Owls overcame a 28-14 fourth-quarter deficit.
“We made the decision with a couple minutes left, we didn’t want a 10-yard game with those guys. With four plays, they would’ve had a pretty good shot of cracking one in,” Fitzgerald said. “The biggest thing is that we had a two-point play that we liked. There was no confusion when he scored (the touchdown).”
Reigning Division II champion Timberlane (9-2) advanced to next week’s semifinals in its first year back in Division I. The Owls will host No. 10 Bedford (8-3), after the Bulldogs advanced with a 7-0 upset victory over Nashua North on Friday night.
Saturday marked the second game between the teams that went down to the end. Timberlane also came back to win in Plaistow during the regular season, 27-23.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors who’ve played a lot of varsity football and they didn’t get rattled,” Fitzgerald said. “They’re a confident group and even though we were down, we were going to find something that works and we made some big plays offensively.”
Exeter (7-3) broke a 14-14 tie on Aidan McGinley’s 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Hawks got the ball back on the ensuing drive after Ethan Moss’ interception set up Exeter at Timberlane’s 44-yard line. Pafford (six carries, 56 yards) finished the drive by bowling his way through defenders for a 27-yard touchdown to give Exeter a 28-14 lead with 8:05 left in regulation.
With his team needing points, Coppeta followed a 26-yard completion to Ed Digiulio with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Mwangi to bring Timberlane to within 28-21 with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter. Mwangi finished with four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, as he also hauled in a 36-yard score in the second quarter.
Timberlane freshman running back Liam Corman scampered 68 yards for a score to tie the game at 14-14 with 8:09 left in the third quarter.
“Going into halftime ... we talked to each other and said, ‘This is our game, and we don’t want to go home,’” Mwangi said. “The first game against Exeter was a fight, and to come back against them again in the playoffs is definitely something to remember for our senior year.”
After Exeter went three-and-out on its next drive, Coppeta dialed up Mwangi’s number again for a 45-yard gain down to Exeter’s 4. Coppeta completed eight of 11 passes for 189 yards to go with 43 rushing yards on 13 carries.
“(Mwangi) is really good and we rely on him a lot,” Coppeta said. “He was always there today.”
Coppetta finished off the 12-play, 86 yard drive with his 1-yard keeper on third down to bring Timberlane within 28-27 to set up a play with everything on the line. Coppeta took the snap out of the shotgun and followed his offensive line into the end zone to give Timberlane the lead for good.
“The two-point (conversion), we ran that play all week and (Fitzgerald) was confident in me and I was confident I could get it,” Coppeta said.
Exeter jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after Pafford threw touchdown passes of 5 and 7 yards to Moss (97 scrimmage yards). Pafford completed 9 of 14 passes for 74 yards. Desmond Rugg led Exeter’s 237-yard rushing attack with 85 yards on 13 carries.
“We gave it everything we had and I’m proud of them,” said Exeter coach Bill Ball. “I thought we played well on offense, but Timberlane came up with some big plays.”