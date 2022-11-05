Trinity’s Jack Service jogs back to the sideline after scoring against Campbell earlier this season. Service starred on Saturday as the Pioneers won to advance to the Division III final -- against Campbell.
MANCHESTER — The Trinity High School football team created some early space on the scoreboard and never looked back en route to its 38-14 NHIAA Division III victory over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough on Saturday at Derryfield Park.
Top-seeded and unbeaten Trinity (10-0) will play third-seeded Campbell (8-2) in the Division III final next Saturday at Souhegan High School in Amherst. Campbell defeated second-seeded Monadnock, 37-14, in the other semifinal on Friday.
The Pioneers had a 14-0 advantage after the opening 2 minutes and 57 seconds and led, 24-6, at halftime.
“I think we were ready, I think we were psyched but I think giving up those first two touchdowns in the first couple minutes kind of deflated us a little bit,” Lakers coach Paul Lavigne said.
Pioneers freshman running back Anthony DiGiantommaso rushed down the far sideline for a 65-yard touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Classmate Connor Bishop then added his first of five point-after kicks.
Junior quarterback Jack Service ran in a 3-yard touchdown and another Bishop PAT with 9:03 left in the first quarter built Trinity a 14-0 lead. Pioneers junior linebacker Paul Thibault set up Service’s TD by intercepting Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough quarterback Brayden Arruda on the I-L/M’s second play from scrimmage.
Trinity responded to the Lakers’ first score with another DiGiantommaso TD run, this time down the near sideline from 39 yards out, with 9:09 left in the half.
Bishop booted a 25-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the first half to give the Pioneers an 18-point lead.
“It gave us a little breathing room,” Pioneers coach Rob Cathcart said of his team’s first two touchdowns. “Then when they got their score, we were able to answer it pretty quick and that helped so we kept that cushion.”
Cathcart said the Pioneers will need to stop the run better against Campbell after allowing Lakers senior TJ Bailey to rush for a game-high 171 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Despite Bailey’s big day, the Trinity defense forced four turnovers and held the rest of the Lakers offense to fewer than 100 yards.
DiGiantommaso nabbed a first-quarter end zone interception. DeVohn Ellis had an interception and recovered a Bailey fumble to end Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough’s first two second-half drives.
“At the end of the first half, we made a couple of changes and we saw that it was working,” DiGiantommaso said of the Pioneers’ defense. “And in the second half, we were stuffing them. They weren’t getting a lot of yards and I think we did good about that — making those changes.”
Bailey put Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough on the board with 11:32 remaining in the first half with his 9-yard touchdown run. His score came one play after the Lakers recovered a fumble on a Trinity punt attempt.
Lakers sophomore running back Wes Bailey capped the game’s scoring with 4:20 left on an 11-yard touchdown run.
Both teams were penalized 65 yards on a combined 15 penalties.
Trinity, the D-III runner-up last year, will now prepare for a rematch with the Cougars. The Pioneers beat Campbell, 36-22, at home on Sept. 30.
“Got a lot of work to put in but we’re ready,” DiGiantommaso said.