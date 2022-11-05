Jack Service

Trinity’s Jack Service jogs back to the sideline after scoring against Campbell earlier this season. Service starred on Saturday as the Pioneers won to advance to the Division III final -- against Campbell. 

 Josh Gibney/ Union Leader

MANCHESTER — The Trinity High School football team created some early space on the scoreboard and never looked back en route to its 38-14 NHIAA Division III victory over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough on Saturday at Derryfield Park.

Top-seeded and unbeaten Trinity (10-0) will play third-seeded Campbell (8-2) in the Division III final next Saturday at Souhegan High School in Amherst. Campbell defeated second-seeded Monadnock, 37-14, in the other semifinal on Friday.