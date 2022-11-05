Yennaco
Pinkerton quarterback Tim Hersom celebrates with Cole Yennaco after Yennaco scored a touchdown during the Oct. 29 game against Concord. Both players contributed in the Astros' 35-20 win over Spaulding in Friday night's Division I preliminary-round game.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

DERRY — Pinkerton Academy’s first test in the Division I football playoffs started like a blowout, experienced some turbulence, and ended in relative comfort thanks to the senior running back tandem of Cole Yennaco and Jacob Albert.

And after the 35-20 victory over Spaulding at Memorial Field, what mattered most to Astros coach Brian O’Reilly was the fact his team advanced one spot to the right in the tournament bracket.