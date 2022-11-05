Pinkerton quarterback Tim Hersom celebrates with Cole Yennaco after Yennaco scored a touchdown during the Oct. 29 game against Concord. Both players contributed in the Astros' 35-20 win over Spaulding in Friday night's Division I preliminary-round game.
DERRY — Pinkerton Academy’s first test in the Division I football playoffs started like a blowout, experienced some turbulence, and ended in relative comfort thanks to the senior running back tandem of Cole Yennaco and Jacob Albert.
And after the 35-20 victory over Spaulding at Memorial Field, what mattered most to Astros coach Brian O’Reilly was the fact his team advanced one spot to the right in the tournament bracket.
“You don’t get any style points in the playoffs, so I’m just happy we’re moving on to the next round,” said O’Reilly.
Pinkerton will host Bishop Guerti next weekend in the quarterfinals on a day and time to be determined.
Yennaco powered his way to 113 yards on 15 carries, including two touchdowns. Albert ran for 72 yards on 14 carries, one TD, and added a 25-yard pass reception. Fourth-seeded Pinkerton led 21-0 in the first quarter before Spaulding registered a first down, then 28-0 after Yennaco’s second TD, a 2-yard run with 3:01 remaining in the first half.
The Red Raiders, seeded 13th, staged a mini-comeback. They capped a 70-yard drive with a TD pass from Kaiden Melendez to Hunter Trueman with 10 seconds remaining in the first half, then took full advantage of an Astros fumble on the first play of the second half to pull within 28-14 on Seth Cortina’s 2-yard run.
Spaulding’s comeback seemed emblematic of a team that earned three conference wins — the Raiders were 4-5 overall during the regular season — after going winless a season earlier.
“The first quarter I knew was going to be tough adjusting to the speed and this atmosphere,” said Spaulding coach Kevin Hebert. “Our guys didn’t win a game last year. I said at halftime, just compete, fellas. ...”
“At the start of the week, I said to them, ‘When it’s over and we’ve left it out here, I can be happy as a coach. And I am. I’m very proud, especially for the community (Rochester). We haven’t been here in a little while. so it was good to see the kids have a level of success.”
Fans arriving late missed a Astros steamroller. Taking advantage of short fields twice, Yennaco and Albert did all the damage in the first quarter, with Yennaco scoring from the 2 and 3 yards out. And after Ryan Lynch recovered a Spaulding fumble at the visitors’ 28, Albert took a reverse and scampered 18 yards for another TD with 1:17 left in the quarter.
The Astros had to work a bit harder for their fourth TD, which came via a nine-play, 68-yard drive Yennaco plunged in from the 3, and Craig Coventry’s fourth PAT kick made it 28-0.
For Albert, the opening salvo showed the Astros meant business. The rest of game showed there’s work to be done.
“It’s a playoff game, so we knew we had to win no matter what,” he said. “I know we all think we could have done a better job, but it’s a part of the season. We’ll grow from it and hopefully we’ll fix that this week.”
Fumbling on the first play of the second half, said O’Reilly, “was not something we talked about halftime.” But the Astros righted the ship after Cortina’s TD, putting the game away on a Tim Hersom-to-Matt Morrison 11-yard touchdown connection with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter.
Spaulding mounted a final fourth-quarter drive covering 74 yards in 11 plays, with Melendez squirming in from the 2.
And Pinkerton continued on. Next up, Bishop Guertin.
“This was the trap game, for everybody, this weekend,” said O’Reilly. “This is always the game you worry about. There will be no lack of intensity next weekend in the quarterfinals.”