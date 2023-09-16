{span}Portsmouth/Oyster River’s Angus Moss races to complete a 32-yard completion from quarterback Aidan Thomas while Dover’s Samuel Grube gives chase early in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game in Portsmouth.{/span}
Dover’s Tony D’Andrea attempts to escape Portsmouth/Oyster River’s Colton Brisard (54) and Max Durkin during the third quarter of Friday night’s Seacoast showdown.
DAN DOYON
PORTSMOUTH — Aidan Thomas had already engineered a drive that gave his Portsmouth/Oyster River football team a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game against Dover, but the senior quarterback for the ClipperCats still needed to come through one more time.
That was because his counterpart, Dover quarterback Ryder Aubin, had just thrown a 28-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Carberry. Aubin then converted a 2-point conversion toss to Tony D’Andrea to bring the Green Wave to within two points with 3:45 left in regulation.
Faced with a third-and-7 on Dover’s 49-yard line, Thomas scrambled away from the Dover pass rush for a 34-yard gain to seal a thrilling 24-22 Division I victory for the ClipperCats in an early-season Seacoast battle at Tom Daubney Field.
“We’d been working on that all week,” said Thomas. “They tell me if there’s nothing there, just run. I saw an open gap and I just took it.
“It (the game) was built up. It was a big rivalry game. Dover is another top team and we’re going to keep pushing, keep beating everyone ahead of us. We’re ready.”
Portsmouth (3-0) came into the game ranked fourth in this week’s Union Leader Power Poll, while Dover (1-1) was ranked sixth.
“It’s a huge win and every time we play Dover, no matter who is good and who is bad, it always comes down to the wire,” Portsmouth coach Brian Pafford said. “If we could play these game every week it would be fun.”
Thomas completed only five of 12 passes for 88 yards, but delivered his biggest throw on third-and-9 on a 32-yard completion to Angus Moss in the middle of the field. Thomas finished the drive on the next play with a 4-yard touchdown run that gave the ClipperCats a 24-14 lead with 11:26 left in regulation.
“We’ve been setting that up all week,” Thomas said. “In the playbook, we put it in this week. We’d fake a screen to the left, come back around, and as you can see, it worked.”
“That was drawn up perfectly; they bit on it,” Moss said. “It was a little bubble screen, and our line went outside and blocked it and I just ran.”
Portsmouth/Oyster took a 7-0 early in the game after a snap sailed over Dover punter/kicker Tucker Johnson’s head and Thomas found Cole McLaughlin five plays later for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Johnson left that game with an apparent collarbone injury on the failed punt attempt.
Dover’s Syncere Bailey scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter and gave Dover a 14-7 lead when he hauled in a 19-yard scoring pass from Aubin. Brooks Connors tied the game on the ensuing drive for the ClipperCats when he ripped off a 45-yard touchdown run.
Pafford was concerned about Dover’s running game, but his defense limited the Green Wave to 35 rushing yards. Aubin was forced to throw the ball a lot, completing 21 of 34 passes for 236 yards with the two touchdowns. His only interception came late in the first half, when Tucker Huskey returned it 26 yards to help set up Daniel Soler-Sala’s 22-yard field goal to send the Clippercats into halftime with a 17-14 lead.
“I was proud with how we competed. We overcame some adversity at the start when our punter had to go to the hospital,” Dover coach Eric Cumba said. “For us to come right back after that and score was huge and it was a fistfight the rest of the way. They just made two or three more plays than we did tonight.”