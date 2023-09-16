D'Andrea

PORTSMOUTH — Aidan Thomas had already engineered a drive that gave his Portsmouth/Oyster River football team a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game against Dover, but the senior quarterback for the ClipperCats still needed to come through one more time.

That was because his counterpart, Dover quarterback Ryder Aubin, had just thrown a 28-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Carberry. Aubin then converted a 2-point conversion toss to Tony D’Andrea to bring the Green Wave to within two points with 3:45 left in regulation.