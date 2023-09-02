ROCHESTER — There has been an optimistic buzz around the Portsmouth/Oyster River football team and the revamped ClipperCats didn’t disappoint in their season debut against Spaulding on Friday night.
Coming off a .500 season that ended with a loss to Merrimack in the first round of the 2022 Division I playoffs, the ClipperCats began the game with a quick 72-yard drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown run by Dom Buono, then dominated the rest of the way in a 40-6 win.
“I thought we came out ready to go,” Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford said, whose club is ranked No. 4 in the statewide Union Leader Power Poll. “We’ve got a stable of running backs who can all carry the ball; pretty much four of them. We’ve got four guys who run differently and my favorite one to watch is Dom. He’s a little jitterbug out there. There is no one (player) you can just go out there and practice against. I love it.”
In his first game for the ClipperCats after transferring from Winnacunnet, junior Brooks Connors immediately made an impact by taking his first carry 40 yards. Connors led the ClipperCats with 129 yards on 14 carries and, at linebacker, added a forced fumble.
“The way we were running the ball, it felt smooth and it felt natural and we couldn’t do it without the O-line and the quarterback making the right reads,” Connors said. “With four running backs, you don’t get tired. You get subbed out and you’re not really missing a piece with this line pulling together.”
Senior Cole McLaughlin gained all of his 103 rushing yards in eight carries in the first half, which included a 47-yard scamper that gave the ClipperCats a 20-0 lead with eight minutes left in the second quarter. Sophomore Oscar Lalime chipped in with some chunk carries in the second half.
“Every single time we carry the ball we’re always doing something and always making yards and I just love seeing the guys go out there and (do) their best,” McLaughlin said. “We haven’t had this many weapons in a while, and it’s just wonderful to see them develop.”
Senior quarterback Aidan Thomas is orchestrating the spread offense and he got into the running fun as well when he pulled down the ball off a draw on fourth-and-1 and blazed his way up the middle untouched for a 56-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
Thomas also added a pair of touchdown passes, with the first coming on a 26-yard toss to Angus Moss in the second quarter. Thomas then found senior Emmanuel Poe from 4 yards out in the third. Poe is a transfer from across the border in Maine (Marshwood of Eliot).
Spaulding coach Kevin Hebert knew what his team was in for Friday. The Red Raiders were coming off a season that started 4-0 and ended with a six-games losing streak, including a first-round playoff loss at Pinkerton.
“Obviously we knew they were a talented team and we’ve heard all the talk about them,” Hebert said. “They’re good. They got Brooks over from Winnacunnet and (Poe) from Marshwood and it adds to the puzzle. They’ve got some kids and they did some nice things out there tonight.”