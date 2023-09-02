Ports

Spaulding quarterback Kaiden Melendez is wrapped up for a sack by Portsmouth/Oyster River’s Colton Brisard during Friday night’s season opener in Rochester.

 DAN DOYON

ROCHESTER — There has been an optimistic buzz around the Portsmouth/Oyster River football team and the revamped ClipperCats didn’t disappoint in their season debut against Spaulding on Friday night.

Coming off a .500 season that ended with a loss to Merrimack in the first round of the 2022 Division I playoffs, the ClipperCats began the game with a quick 72-yard drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown run by Dom Buono, then dominated the rest of the way in a 40-6 win.