PELHAM — The Pelham High School football team won each of its first six games this season by at least 42 points.
On Friday night, the defending Division III-champion Pythons met some resistance, from Monadnock Regional, and still prevailed, 40-8.
Ethan Demmons rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Jake Travis scored twice as Pelham remained one of two teams still unbeaten in the division. Trinity, also 7-0, is the other.
Monadnock dropped to 3-3.
While the scoreboard indicates another blowout, the Pythons led by six points with six minutes left in the second quarter before pulling away.
Pelham coach Tom Babaian said his team has room to improve with one game remaining before the playoffs.
“We still have a lot to touch up on. We are not running on all cylinders yet, but hopefully that comes soon.”
Pelham jumped out to a first-quarter lead thanks to the first of Demmons’ two touchdown runs, a 9-yarder, and a 7-yard TD run by Scott Paquette early in the second quarter.
But the Huskies, pinned deep in their own territory, responded with a big play. Quarterback Carson Shanks found tight end Ben Dean open for a 90-yard pass to the Pelham 6-yard line. And four plays later, on fourth down from the 4, Shanks passed to running back Kevin Putnam for a touchdown. Shanks hit Ethan Jarvis for a two-point conversion and Monadnock trailed 14-8.
But that was as close as Monadnock would get. Pelham pushed the lead to 20-8 with a minute remaining in the half when Travis caped a drive by scoring his first TD, from the 1. His 27-yard run highlighted the drive. And Pelham shut out Monadnock in the second half, scoring three times in the third quarter.
Travis split quarterback duties with Alex Carroll for the night. While Travis was successful in the run game — he finished with 92 yards rushing — Carroll was Pelham’s star passer, completing both attempts, both to tight end Jake Cawthron. The first went for 51 yards — which would lead to Demmons’ 1-yard TD run — and the second was a 29-yard TD pass to Cawthron to make it 34-8 in the third. Travis, who finished finished with 92 yards rushing, found the end zone again with a 57-yard run to complete the scoring.
Shanks was 12 for 25 for 212 yards.
He threw an interception and was under constant pressure. Pelham’s defense dominated the second half: the Huskies managed their initial first down of the half late in the fourth quarter.