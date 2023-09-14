Ryder Aubin
Dover’s Ryder Aubin delivers a pass under the watchful eye of coach Eric Cumba during practice on Wednesday.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Portsmouth/Oyster River head coach Brian Pafford and Dover head coach Eric Cumba both know they’re coaching good football teams this season. How good? Apparently, that’s still a gray area.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Pafford said. “I think we’re solid up front. I don’t know if we can be the running team we were in the first week and, in my mind, not so sure we can be the passing team we were last week. Until we play somebody (strong) I don’t know what we are.”