DOVER — There was no shame with the way the Exeter High School football team played over the previous two weeks in tough losses to Timberlane and Bedford, but the Blue Hawks needed to get back into the win column in a major way on Friday night against Dover.
Exeter got exactly what it needed.
Senior quarterback Evan Pafford ran seven times for 80 yards and scored twice to lead a 247-yard rushing attack in Exeter’s 22-7 Division I victory over the Green Wave. Pafford also completed 3 of 5 passes for 60 yards and was intercepted twice. Pafford put the game away with an interception of Dover quarterback Ryder Aubin late in the fourth quarter.
“After those two losses, we were hungry and we needed this win,” Pafford said. “Over the past two weeks we were kind of selling ourselves short, but today we came ready. Everybody came out and gave 100 percent on every play.”
After winning its first four games of the season, Exeter (4-2) dropped a 27-23 decision at Timberlane in a game that came down to the final play. The Blue Hawks were beaten at home last week by Bedford, 20-10.
“This was really important from a Seacoast rivalry standpoint and a down-the-road standpoint in the playoffs,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “There was a lot at stake tonight and I’m really happy with how the guys played.
“We played some good teams and we’ve just to continue to get better at the little things, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Exeter wasted little time in getting its offense going, as the Blue Hawks took the opening kickoff and proceeded to march 69 yards down the field in eight plays highlighted by runs of 12 yards by Ethan Moss (13 carries, 55 yards) and 18 yards by Aidan McGinley (10 carries, 52 yards).
Pafford then ended the drive by faking a handoff and rolling around the right corner and scampering 22 yards for a touchdown to give Exeter a 7-0 lead with 7:14 left in the first quarter.
“I give an honorable mention to (Moss) and all the running backs,” Pafford said. “That’s what we’ve been working on in practice is selling that fake and it resulted in two easy touchdowns. They were just biting inside on the fake and I was just kicking it outside.”
Pafford’s second touchdown came after Exeter forced a three-and-out and he then completed a 13-yard pass to McGinley. On fourth-and-2, Pafford called his own number again and ran in from 9 yards out to give Exeter a 14-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first quarter.
“He’s a really good athlete and a tremendous leader; that’s the part I admire most about him,” Ball said. “He’s just an incredible leader.”
Dover (4-3) put together a 16-play drive that ended with a missed field goal attempt, and the Blue Hawks padded their lead on the ensuing drive that was jump-started by a 21-yard run by Pafford.
A 32-yard completion from Pafford to Connor McGinley helped set up a 3-yard scoring run by Moss. Pafford added a two-point conversion run to give Exeter a 22-0 halftime lead.
The Green Wave’s defense did their job by shutting out Exeter in the second half and forcing three turnovers, but the offense couldn’t get on the board until Aubin connected on a 12-yard TD pass to Brady McInnes with 10:55 left. Aubin completed 12 of 24 passes on the night for 143 yards.
“We got down real fast and you always wonder if the wheels are about to fall off, but the guys did a great job of fighting back,” Dover coach Eric Cumba said. “There were some good things, but we’ve got to do a better job of coming out in the first quarter against good teams.”
Pafford said his team learned a lot through the losses, and we’ll use it in a positive manner the rest of the season.
“It’s just giving 100 percent effort, getting our assignments down and just giving it all on every play,” Pafford said. “That’s all it takes.”