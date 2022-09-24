Kickoff

Londonderry’s Anthony Amaro blows past Pinkerton players on the way to a 92-yard TD return on the opening kickoff of Friday night’s Mack Plaque rivalry game at Lancer Park.

 CHARLIE OGDEN

LONDONDERRY — The crowbar isn’t just symbolic. It sits there, on the ground in the Londonderry High bench area, as players step around it during games. And on Friday night, the Lancers channeled the tradition of the crowbar to pry open their biggest victory of the season.

Translating turnovers into points, then letting the defense do the rest, top-ranked Londonderry beat Pinkerton Academy 31-6 in the neighboring rivals’ annual Mack Plaque contest before a Lancer Park crowd estimated at 5,000.