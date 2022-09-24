LONDONDERRY — The crowbar isn’t just symbolic. It sits there, on the ground in the Londonderry High bench area, as players step around it during games. And on Friday night, the Lancers channeled the tradition of the crowbar to pry open their biggest victory of the season.
Translating turnovers into points, then letting the defense do the rest, top-ranked Londonderry beat Pinkerton Academy 31-6 in the neighboring rivals’ annual Mack Plaque contest before a Lancer Park crowd estimated at 5,000.
In a contest played in northerly wind gusts, senior Trevor Weinmann grabbed two of the three Pinkerton turnovers, a fumble recovery in the first quarter and a key third-quarter interception at the Astros’ 30-yard line. The play set up Andrew Soucy’s 9-yard touchdown run, giving the Lancers a 24-6 lead with 1:40 remaining in the third.
Game over, basically.
“I saw the rollout, so I just sorta went lateral,” said Weinmann. “Saw the crosser coming from the back side and just read the quarterback (Tim Hersom) and laid up a little bit. Right-spot, right-time-type of thing. That felt good.”
And then the crowbar. “You get a takeaway, you get to sign your name on the crowbar,” said Weinmann. “Just a tradition.”
Another recent tradition is Londonderry beating Pinkerton. After a streak of 22 straight losses, make it six straight wins for the Lancers against their rivals. The team’s seniors have never lost to the Astros.
“It’s our senior year, so it’s definitely more special — last Mack Plaque game.” said Londonderry’s Michael Sampson. “Really, as a team, we were all fired up.”
Londonderry, ranked No. 1 in the statewide Union Leader Power Poll, improved to 3-1 and 3-0 against NHIAA competition. Pinkerton, ranked No. 5, dropped to 3-1.
Friday night’s matchup offered limited total offense. Londonderry picked up 11 first downs and gained 204 yards; Pinkerton, seven first downs and 133 yards. The wind played a major role in how teams attacked, with Londonderry quarterback Drew Heenan attempting only 12 passes (completing seven, several of which were swing passes) and Hersom 10. The top rushers for each club were Londonderry’s Jake Schena (11 carries, 40 yards) and Pinkerton’s Caden Michaud (eight carries, 31 yards).
The play of the game? If you arrived late for the 6 p.m. start, you missed it: A 92-yard kickoff return by Anthony Amaro, who bounced left and then down the Pinkerton sideline untouched. Jack Drabik kicked the extra point and it was 7-0.
“That was a tough way to start, but we played well defensively throughout the first half,” said Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly. “Our offense was nonexistent.”
Did he see that coming?
“Well, yes and no,” said O’Reilly. “You gotta have holes to run through. So that was going to be shown up tonight one way or the other. Obviously, we are a work in progress. And the turnovers from our offense didn’t help. Even on a couple of occasions, I went for it on fourth down because you lose by 1 or you lose by 41, you still lose.
“It got away from us at the end. It is 31-6, but we’ll be all right once, if, we can overcome our issues.”
Weinmann’s fumble recovery set up a Drabik’s 36-yard field goal, delivered with the wind at his back, making it 10-0.
Moments later, the Lancers took immediate advantage of the wind knocking down a Pinkerton punt at the Astros’ 29. On first down, Heenan hit Jake Schena in the right flat for the TD. Drabik added the point and it was 17-0 at halftime.
Playing against the wind to start the second half, Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon went for an onside kick. The Astros recovered, converted once on third down, then capped the 51-yard drive with Cole Yennaco’s 7-yard TD run. Down only 17-6, the Astros’ sideline showed life.
From there, though, the game belonged to the Lancers’ defense, complemented by Soucy’s score and a 44-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter from Heenan to Andrew Kullman to account for the final margin.
“Defensively, we saw some guys really emerge. We thought they would,” said Lauzon. “Seth Doyon (four solo tackles) played awesome. Every play I saw, he seemed to be making a tackle or be in the backfield. Nate Pedrick (five solo, four assisted tackles) been phenomenal. Ryan Pemberton (three solo, one assisted) at the nose spot.
“Every year, you get the kids’ best focus going into Pinkerton,” said Lauzon. “This year, our kids are just very focused. Ready for adjustments week to week. So this was a big challenge.”