IF YOU’RE a high school football fan, this is not a weekend you should spend doing yard work or tackling the Honey-do list.
The Week 4 NHIAA schedule is a strong one, headlined by a co-main event in Division I that features the top four teams in the Union Leader Power Poll. Things kick off tonight with No. 4 Londonderry (3-0) at No. 3 Pinkerton Academy (3-0), and continue Saturday when No. 1 Winnacunnet (3-0) will play at No. 2 Exeter (2-0).
Londonderry ended a 22-game losing streak against Pinkerton with a 42-24 victory during the 2019 regular season. That was the first time the Lancers had beaten the Astros since 2001.
The Lancers also beat the Astros 45-3 in the 2019 Division I quarterfinals, and stretched their winning streak in the series to three games when they opened last season with a 23-14 victory. Pinkerton leads the all-time series 32-9-0.
Two players who could have a big impact on tonight’s game are Pinkerton fullback/linebacker Jack Mackiernan and Londonderry wide receiver/tight end/outside linebacker Colby Ramshaw.
Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly on Mackiernan: “Jack’s a state championship wrestler … 185 pounds, I think. Tough as nails. Toughest kid on our team. He had a key part of our defense (in last Friday’s 49-21 victory against Salem). He had a key assignment and he took care of it all night long. Never came out on offense. All the runs you saw, he was opening up holes with his blocking.
“I’m happy to have a wrestling program at our school. They turn out tough kids, and Jack is certainly one of the toughest ones.”
Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon on Ramshaw: “We’ve played three spread teams in a a row, but this week we’ll have to get in the box and get dirty with these guys so I expect him to be more involved than just being out in space, which is where he’s done an awesome job. He’s no stranger to the Wing-T (Pinkerton’s offense). He started for us last year and went against these guys and played well. When he’s playing well, our defense seems to fly around and do a good job.”
The Londonderry-Pinkerton winner will be the lone unbeaten team in Division I South.
If Pinkerton-Londonderry isn’t the state’s best football rivalry, then Exeter-Winnacunnet is. The Warriors and Blue Hawks first met in 1924, and Exeter leads the series 59-32-2.
Exeter coach Bill Ball was introduced to the rivalry as an assistant coach in 1979. Back then, the teams always met during the regular season’s final weekend. Saturday’s winner will not only be the only unbeaten left in Division I East, but the only unbeaten team in the Division I North/East bracket.
“It’s the same,” Ball said. “It’s always been the biggest game of the year … the most important game of the year.
“(Winnacunnet has) really good team speed on both sides of the ball. Fast to the ball and fast off the ball, I would say.”
Exeter and Winnacunnet were scheduled to meet in the Division I quarterfinals last season, but Exeter forfeited that game because of COVID-19. The Blue Hawks have had an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s meeting since last Friday’s matchup with Manchester Central was canceled because of COVID issues in the Central program.
“Unless you end up winning the whole thing it’s the best part of the season,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francoeur said. “Everybody’s amped up for it. You don’t have to say anything special. Everyone knows what’s expected of them and everyone knows what that day is going to bring. The game usually brings out the best in both teams.
“It’s special. I’ve lived in New Hampshire my whole life so I’ve seen some other rivalries and in my opinion it’s definitely the top one.”
Goffstown (0-1) is scheduled to face Bedford (2-1) at home Saturday. The Grizzlies haven’t played a game since they opened the season with a 37-14 loss at Exeter on Sept. 3
Since then Goffstown had games against Manchester Central and Manchester Memorial canceled because of COVID within the Central and Memorial programs.
“I think I’m worried about (the layoff) just from the game speed,” Goffstown coach Nick Hammond said. “Playing against another varsity football team is very different than practicing, so making sure we’re able to get ourselves up to speed in this game quickly against a quality team like Bedford is going to be our biggest challenge.
“Obviously, live tackling against varsity competition is going to be a concern of ours going into this one, and then just timing on offense. The ability to execute multiple plays at a high level back to back will be important for us.”
Timberlane is off to a 3-0 start in Division II and has scored at least 41 points in each of its three victories. The Owls didn’t allow their opponent to score in two of those three games.
Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said he’ll know more about his team following Saturday’s game at Plymouth (3-0). The Bobcats have been in the Division II championship game in each of the past five years (three wins).
“Outside of our Exeter scrimmage, Plymouth will certainly be the most physical team that we’ve played so far, so we’ll find out if we’re still able to run the ball with some consistency,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve been able to control the line of scrimmage in our first three games and we’ll be tested with that on Saturday.”
The Owls have used a seven-player rotation on their offensive line: Niko Langlois, Malikai Colon, Kaleb Moley, Evan Roeger, Camden Zambrowicz, Cooper Kelley and Bryce Parker.
“We’ve been very good up front,” Fitzgerald said. “Our offensive line has been very good across the board in the three games we’ve played so far.
“They (the Bobcats) have an established structure and an established program. They have very good coaching so they’re confident in what they do. That goes a long way. We are looking forward to finding out more about ourselves against a very good program.”
Plymouth beat Timberlane 16-14 last season.
Tonight’s Trinity at Campbell Division III matchup is another game that features two unbeaten teams. The Pioneers have outscored their three opponents 128-24 and haven’t allowed more than eight points in any game. The Cougars have outscored their foes, 87-28.
Epping/Newmarket is off to a 3-0 start in Division IV and has scored 143 points in those three games. Senior quarterback Colby Bost has completed 19 of 31 passes for 538 yards and nine touchdowns and has not been intercepted. Bost has also run for 130 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.