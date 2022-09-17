football

The Bedford High School football team clinched its 16-10 victory over defending Maine state champion Thornton Academy with two late takeaways on Saturday in Saco, Maine.

Pressure from Jake Benn forced the Thornton quarterback into an intentional-grounding pass with about 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining to put Bedford ahead 16-10. Thornton then recovered an onside kick but its final drive ended with an interception by Bedford’s Dom Tagliaferro, who finished with two picks.