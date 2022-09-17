The Bedford High School football team clinched its 16-10 victory over defending Maine state champion Thornton Academy with two late takeaways on Saturday in Saco, Maine.
Pressure from Jake Benn forced the Thornton quarterback into an intentional-grounding pass with about 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining to put Bedford ahead 16-10. Thornton then recovered an onside kick but its final drive ended with an interception by Bedford’s Dom Tagliaferro, who finished with two picks.
The Bulldogs led, 7-3, at halftime and 14-10 after three quarters.
Danny Black (8 of 15, 124 yards) threw a 20-yard touchdown to Colby Snow in the second quarter and Ledger Russell (21 carries, 95 yards) ran in a 1-yard TD in the second half for Bedford.
Thornton won the Maine Class A championship last fall.
Bishop Guertin 68, Goffstown 7: In Goffstown, Matt Santosuosso had more than 100 yards and three touchdowns by the end of the first quarter for Bishop Guertin of Nashua (3-0).
Pelham 55, John Stark 14: In Weare, Jake Travis rushed for 52 yards and three touchdowns on three carries for Pelham (3-0). The Pythons also received rushing TDs from Connor Travis, Dom Herrling, Justin Bowlan and Alex Carroll. Deltyn Williams ran in an 8-yard TD to put John Stark on the board in the third quarter.
Plymouth 21, Merrimack Valley 10: In Plymouth, Dylan Welch ran in all three touchdowns and Gianni Ciotti had a late interception for Plymouth (2-1).
Gilford/Belmont 52, Bow 33: In Gilford, Owen Walton connected with Ben Berube for a 40-yard TD pass and Logan Gordon, Hollis Jones, Blake Scarinza and Zachary McKerley all ran in scores for Bow (2-1).
Somersworth 49, Mascoma Valley 14: In Canaan, senior Calvin Lambert ran for two touchdowns and more than 100 yards on eight carries for Somersworth.
Friday night
Souhegan 41, Manchester West 14: In Amherst, Carson Behn ran for 66 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and Romy Jain went 11 of 15 passing for 150 yards and a TD and also ran in a score for Souhegan (3-0).
JJ Bright rushed for 42 yards and two TDs on four totes and had a 20-yard reception for the Sabers.
Hanover 40, Milford 14: In Milford, Jeffrey Vidou rushed for three touchdowns, two of which were from 75 and 95 yards out, for Hanover (3-0). Teammate Roger Lucas recorded two interceptions, including a pick-six, and a rushing touchdown.
Kennett 56, Laconia 34: In Conway, Evan Koroski rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns and Sean Carrier added 150 rushing yards and three scores for Kennett (2-1).
Nashua North 28, Keene 13: In Keene, North quarterback Derek Finlay ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 75 more to help the Titans improve to 3-0 in Division I. North, the No. 4 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, also received two TDs from running back Jordyn Raisanen-Andino. Junior Wyatt Avery gained 107 yards on 26 carries for Keene (1-2).
Timberlane 28, Winnacunnet 12: In Hampton, Timberlane’s Edward DiGiulio scored on runs of 6 and 8 yards as the Owls raised their Division I record to 2-1. Quarterback Dominic Coppeta tossed two TD passes for Timberlane.
St. Thomas 21, Sanborn 15: In Kingston, Michael Skowron ran for 74 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Saints, who improved to 2-1 in Division II. Sanborn quarterback Brandon Sarette tossed TD passes to Tyler St. Jean (14 yards) and Rickey Caillouette (60 yards), but the Indians fell to 0-3.
Trinity 55, ConVal 0: In Peterborough, Paul Thibault ran for two touchdowns and Jack Service threw for three scores for Trinity of Manchester (3-0). Devohn Ellis returned a punt 55 yards for a TD and caught a 45-yard TD for the Pioneers. Trinity’s Jordan Joyal hauled in a 55-yard TD catch and scored from 65 yards out after receiving a lateral from Ellis.
Campbell 16, Stevens 0: In Claremont, Scott Hershberger ran for 140 yards and two TDs for Campbell of Litchfield (3-0).
Hollis/Brookline 47, Lebanon 0: In Hollis, freshman Jacob Velez threw for three TDs and Elliot Troddyn rushed for a score and more than 100 yards for Hollis/Brookline (1-2). Ben Housch had two receiving TDs and Braydon Laub also had one for the Cavaliers. Lebanon is 0-3.
Fall Mountain 14, Epping/Newmarket 12: Max Vogel had two TD runs and Josh Devore had 100 yards receiving. Owen Riendeau starred on both offense and defense.