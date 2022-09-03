Ryan Lover scored a pair of touchdowns to help Bow past Sanborn 31-14 in a Division II season opener on Saturday.
Lover scored on runs of 1 and 30 yards. Logan Gordon added a 70-yard punt return for a TD, and Hollis Jones scored on a 1-yard run.
Ryan Lover scored a pair of touchdowns to help Bow past Sanborn 31-14 in a Division II season opener on Saturday.
Lover scored on runs of 1 and 30 yards. Logan Gordon added a 70-yard punt return for a TD, and Hollis Jones scored on a 1-yard run.
Jared Dolder connected on a 30-yard field goal. Bow’s conversion was scored by Ben Berube, on a pass from Owen Walton.
Keene 40, Goffstown 19: In Keene, Avery Wyatt scored four touchdowns to lead the Blackbirds to victory. Goffstown trailed 7-6 after one quarter, 14-13 at halftime and 27-13 entering the fourth.
Division I
Salem 35, Central 7: In Manchester, running back David Jacques rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead Salem, which did all of its scoring in the second half.
Central took a 7-0 lead on a 25-yard TD pass from Liam Murphy to George Whitehead and Ali Kareem’s point-after kick.
Exeter 31, Portsmouth/Oyster River 14: In Exeter, junior Evan Delorie returned the game’s opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown to spark Exeter, which scored 24 first-half points. Exeter quarterback Evan Pafford completed 4 of 5 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Desmond Rugg led Exeter with 90 yards on 11 carries.
Portsmouth quarterback Aidan Thomas completed 10 of 18 passes for 118 yards and scored on a 1-yard run.
Spaulding 36, Alvirne 13: In Rochester, Hunter Trueman rushed for 146 yards on 14 carries, and Emmett Colby gained 126 yards on 18 attempts to help Spaulding win its opener. Colby scored twice and had two two-point conversions for the Red Raiders, who were winless last season.
Division II
Pelham 34, West 7: In Pelham, Jake Travis rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Ethan Demmons added 77 yards and a touchdown to help the Pythons prevail in their first Division II game since moving up after winning the championship in Division III.
Travis scored on a 56-yard run in the first quarter, and Demmons had a 9-yard TD run later in the quarter. West’s TD came on a 3-yard run by Taylor Gallant.
St. Thomas 12, Merrimack Valley 9: In Dover, after Merrimack Valley took a 9-6 lead on Travis Garcia’s 35-yard field goal in overtime, St. Thomas answered with a 6-yard TD run by Timmy Avery on its overtime possession.
Division III
Monadnock 34, Fall Mountain 0: In Swanzey, senior Ethan Jarvis rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to help the Huskies open their season with a victory. Senior Ethan Brown finished with 104 yards rushing and a TD. Fall Mountain competed in Division IV last season.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.