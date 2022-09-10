Two late defensive stops and three rushing touchdowns from Hollis Jones led the Bow High School football team to a 28-18 Division II home victory over Plymouth Regional on Saturday.
Trailing 28-18, Plymouth (1-1) had two possessions inside the final six minutes but turned the ball over on downs both times.
Jones ran for two first-half touchdowns to help Bow (2-0) build a 21-12 halftime advantage. He then capped a long Falcons third-quarter drive with a 45-yard rushing TD to cap the game’s scoring.
Plymouth pulled within a touchdown on a 2-yard run by Dylan Welch in the fourth quarter. Welch also ran in a 1-yard touchdown to open the game’s scoring in the first quarter.
Gabe Keane returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Bobcats in the first quarter to make it 12-7 Plymouth.
Bow took the lead for good on an 8-yard Ryan Lover rushing TD in the second quarter. Teammate Jared Dolder made four point-after kicks.
Bow’s victory came one year to the day of the car crash that killed Falcons football player Nicholas Ouellette, 16, and his 6-year-old brother, Gavin.
“Today marks the 1-year anniversary of the Ouellette family tragedy, so this game had an extra special meaning to Bow,” Falcons coach Paul Cohen said in an email. “I am so proud of the way this team came together and persevered through some early mistakes.”
Windham 44, Nashua South 13: In Nashua, Tiger An rushed for two touchdowns and Jake Micciche ran for and caught a TD for Windham (1-1). Kyle Emmons and Karsten Lemire both had a rushing touchdown for South (0-2).
Campbell 43, Kingswood 0: In Litchfield, Scott Hershberger ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns and threw a 25-yard TD for Campbell (2-0). Jackson Kanaley ran for 101 yards and a score and Jack Kidwell caught his first touchdown for the Cougars. Kingswood of Wolfeboro is 0-2.
Gilford/Belmont 36, Sanborn 0: In Kingston, Isaiah Reese returned two punts for touchdowns and threw two TDs to Logan Grant for Gilford/Belmont (2-0).
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 13, Hollis/Brookline 7: In Hopkinton, Noah Carter threw for 90 yards and a touchdown and Devin Barrett rushed for 60 yards and a score on 17 carries for the Redhawks (1-1). Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton’s defense logged two interceptions and 5½ sacks. Hollis/Brookline is 0-2.
Epping/Newmarket 42, ConVal 0: In Epping, Jordan Espo and Jordan Decourcy both rushed for two touchdowns while Nate Gallant threw for a TD and ran for another for the Blue Devils (1-1).
Bishop Guertin 23, Timberlane 20: In Plaistow, Matt Santosuosso passed for two touchdowns and clinched the game with a late interception for Bishop Guertin. The Cardinals (2-0) also received a rushing TD from Charlie Bellavance, an interception from Connor Guibord and a defensive safety Dom Coppeta threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns for Timberlane (1-1).
Merrimack 41, Alvirne 12: In Hudson, Reimello Hyde rushed for three touchdowns while Trent Jackson threw TD passes to Ryan Turley and Aiden Centrella for Merrimack (1-1). The Tomahawks also received a rushing score from Garron Brown.
Concord 48, Keene 12: In Keene, Elia Bahuma ran for 305 yards and three touchdowns for Concord (1-1). Teammate Zack Doward rushed for a 51-yard score and threw a 29-yard TD pass to Austin Wells. Freshman quarterback Kason Abbott ran in a touchdown for Keene (1-1).
Nashua North 48, Manchester Central 14: In Nashua, Derek Finlay rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a score for North (2-0). The Titans also received 101 rushing yards and three TDs from Jordyn Raisanen Andino and eight tackles, including a sack, from Jack Peters.
Central is 0-2.
Spaulding 30, Edward Little (Maine) 6: In Rochester, Hunter Trueman rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and Emmett Colby ran 11 times for 86 yards and a score for Spaulding (2-0). The Red Raiders’ defense forced three turnovers.
Manchester West 62, Lebanon 0: In Manchester, the Blue Knights (1-1) allowed 33 yards, recovered four fumbles and received 14 tackles from Logan Paradise defensively. Abou Dimande and Shultz Bahera both recovered fumbles for touchdowns. Edwin Rodriguez had both a 67-yard punt return and 66-yard run for West. Blue Knights quarterback Joseph Ramos ran for a 10-yard TD.
Pelham 41, St. Thomas 0: In Pelham, Jake Travis ran for touchdowns of 2, 21 and 44 yards on his way to a six-carry, 119-yard outing and threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jake Cawthron for the Pythons (2-0). Teammate Alex Carroll ran nine times for 107 yards and a touchdown.Michael Skowron rushed for a team-high 18 yards on five carries for St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover (1-1).
Merrimack Valley 30, Laconia 19: In Penacook, Reece Clermont rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another for the Pride (1-1). Teammate Buddy Eddy also threw for a TD. Drew Hosmer rushed for 279 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries for Laconia (1-1). Hosmer also threw a TD to Isiah Sorrell. Alex Richardson led the Sachems with 16 tackles.
Hanover 33, John Stark 12: In Hanover, Jeffrey Vidou logged five touchdowns for the Bears (2-0). The junior ran for TDs of 10, 10 and 30 yards, returned an interception 60 yards for a score and caught a 60-yard touchdown. John Stark of Weare (0-2) scored once in each half on short runs.
Monadnock 26, Stevens 0: In Swanzey, Kaden Smith threw two touchdowns to Ben Dean, Ethan Brown returned a fumble for a score and Ethan Jarvis ran in a TD for Monadnock (2-0).
Fall Mountain 14, Kearsarge 6: In Sutton, Max Vogel rushed for touchdowns and Zach Patch ran for 100 yards for Fall Mountain of Langdon (1-1). Damon Dawson ran in a score for Kearsarge (1-1).
Somersworth 47, Newfound 0: In Somersworth, Tayshawn Sheppard rushed for a 55-yard touchdown and returned an interception for a score for the Hilltoppers (1-0). Calvin Lambert also ran for TDs of 6 and 52 yards for Somersworth.
Trinity 35, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 0: In Manchester, Jack Service threw for 225 yards and five touchdowns for Trinity (2-0). Devohn Ellis caught two of Service's TDs and finished with 150 receiving yards. Paul Thibault rushed for a 21-yard score for the Pioneers. Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough is 1-1.