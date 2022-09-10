Plymouth at Bow
Bow’s Hollis Jones, shown last year against Plymouth, had three touchdowns for the Falcons in their win Saturday.

Two late defensive stops and three rushing touchdowns from Hollis Jones led the Bow High School football team to a 28-18 Division II home victory over Plymouth Regional on Saturday.

Trailing 28-18, Plymouth (1-1) had two possessions inside the final six minutes but turned the ball over on downs both times.