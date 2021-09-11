Garrett Arnold and Nate Perry each had touchdown runs to lead the Campbell High School football team to a 16-0 Division III victory over ConVal on Saturday in Litchfield.
Arnold scored on a 40-yard run with 5:26 left in the first half. Scott Hershberger added the two-point conversion. Perry added to the lead when he scored from 2 yards away with 3:32 to play. Jackson Kaney scored the second conversion. The victory raised Campbell’s record to 2-0. ConVal fell to 0-2.
DIVISION I
Friday
Bedford 43, Dover 22: In Bedford, quarterback Joe Mikol completed 8 of 9 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns, carried the ball five times for 30 yards and two TDs, made four point-after kicks and kicked a 29-yard field goal for the Bulldogs (1-1). Bedford’s Colby Snow caught four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Grudinskas and Logan Sfeir also had TD receptions for Bedford. Dover (1-1) quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan ran for three touchdowns and completed 19 of 26 passes for 193 yards.
Pinkerton 38, Keene 19: In Derry, Jacob Albert rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries to help Pinkerton improve its record to 2-0. Jack Mackiernan (1 yard), Cole Yennaco (2 run), Nate Campos (1 run) and Lorenzo Milana (45) added TD runs for the Astros. Jarrod Rokes had TD runs of 17 yards and 12 yards for Keene (0-2).
Exeter 35, Spaulding 0: In Rochester, senior halfback Jake Wiberg scored five touchdowns as Exeter improved to 2-0. Wiberg scored on runs of 5, 43 and 46 yards. He also caught a 31-yard TD pass from QB Aidan McGinley, and returned the second-half kickoff 83 yards for a score.
Nashua North 44, Merrimack 43: In Nashua, Dionard Toplana kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to give the Titans (2-0) the win. Merrimack (0-2) led 35-14 at halftime.
Winnacunnet 42, Concord 7: In Hampton, Winnacunnet gained 345 yards on the ground and raised its record to 2-0. Tucker McCann led the Warriors with 120 yards rushing, including a 54-yard TD run. Zack Doward scored on a 9-yard run for Concord (1-1).
Windham 7, Alvirne 6: In Hudson, Windham (1-1) trailed until Jake Micciche’s short TD run in the third quarter. Jackson Milano blocked the point-after attempt that followed Alvirne’s TD.
Saturday
Central-Goffstown canceled: Saturday’s Division I game between Manchester Central and Goffstown scheduled to be played in Goffstown wascanceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Central football program.
Manchester athletic director Christine Pariseau-Telge sent the following email Friday morning:
“Due to positive COVID-19 tests among members of the Central football team, and out of an abundance of caution, the Manchester School District has decided to suspend all practices and games for the Central football team for 10 days. Such activities resume on September 19, 2021. We are working closely with the Central leadership team and coaches, as well as in consultation with the Manchester Health Department and NH Department of Health and Human Services regarding the positive cases.”
DIVISION II
Plymouth 35, Kingswood 6: In Plymouth, Calvin Swanson caught a TD pass from Kurtis Cross and scored on a 71-yard run to lead the Bobcats (2-0). Dylan Welch (1-yard run), Mason Lessard (interception return) and Joe Peters (punt return) scored the other Plymouth touchdowns. Kingswood, which trailed 35-0 at halftime, slipped to 0-2.
St. Thomas 46, Sanborn 7: In Kingston, Liam Sullivan rushed for two touchdowns as the Saints improved to 1-1 in Division II. Devon Paquette caught a 27-yard TD pass from Mike Skowron, and returned a punt 58 yards for a TD. Sanborn fell to 0-2.
Friday
Milford 14, Souhegan 6: In Milford, quarterback Charlie Urda scored on a 30-yard run and tossed a TD pass to Trice Cote to help the Spartans move their record to 2-0. Souhegan’s TD came on a QB sneak by Romy Jain. It was set up by a long screen pass from Jain to Mitch Hauser. The Sabers dropped to 1-1.
Timberlane 41, Kennett 0: In Conway, quarterback Dom Coppeta rushed for two TDs and running back Dom Pallaria ran for 141 yards and a TD on 14 carries as the Owls improved to 2-0. Junior Harrison Bloom made field goals from 38 and 34 yards. Kennett slipped to 0-2.
Lebanon 77, Hollis/Brookline 28: In Lebanon, Cole Shambo scored four touchdowns and Jackson Stone found the end zone three times for Lebanon (2-0), which led 42-0 after one quarter. Quarterback Riley McQuilkin tossed three TD passes for the Cavaliers (1-1).
John Stark 28, Merrimack Valley 13: In Penacook, senior fullback/linebacker Cody Sutkus ran for a touchdown and recorded a team-high eight tackles for the Generals (1-1). Sophomores Blake Sutkus, Donnie White and Travis Wiggins also scored for John Stark. Merrimack Valley dropped to 1-1.
Hanover 35, West 14: In Manchester, the Marauders’ Jeffrey Vidou ran for one touchdown and caught two TD passes from quarterback Colin Pierce. Hanover is 2-0. The Blue Knights fell to 0-2 despite TD runs from Icean Taylor (50 yards) and Taylor Gallant (5 yards).
DIVISION III
Friday
Pelham 54, Laconia 7: In Laconia, Kevin Bodenrader and Alex Carroll each scored twice in the first half to help Pelham raise its record to 2-0. Quarterback Jake Travis threw a 16-yard TD pass to Jake Cawthron and scored on a 21-yard interception return.
The Pythons, who led 34-0 at halftime, held Laconia to 85 yards rushing on 24 attempts. Cole Roy’s 21-yard run in the fourth quarter accounted for Laconia’s only TD. The Sachems fell to 0-2.
DIVISION IV
Friday
Fall Mountain 32, Raymond 6: In Langdon, Zach Patch ran for two touchdowns to help Fall Mountain win its opener. Josh De and Luke Gay scored Fall Mountain’s other TDs. Raymond dropped to 1-1.
Newport 38, Bishop Brady 0: In Concord, Karter Pollari ran for 151 yards and a TD to lead the Tigers (2-0). Newport’s Devyn Heino blocked a punt and also ran for a TD. The Green Giants fell to 0-2.