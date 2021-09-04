Plymouth Regional received three rushing touchdowns from Anthony Ciotti and one each from Matt Cleary and Mason Lessard to beat Pembroke 48-7 in a football opener on Saturday.
Plymouth quarterback Kurtis Cross threw TD passes to Joe Peters and Brock Tanner. The Bobcats also returned a fumble for a score.
Alex Francoeur ran in Pembroke’s lone touchdown from 41 yards out in the fourth quarter.
Londonderry 35, Merrimack 6: In Merrimack on Friday, Lancers quarterback Aidan Washington threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns and also ran in two scores. Two of Washington’s TD throws went to Andrew Coleman and Colby Ramshaw.
Londonderry also received a rushing touchdown from Hayden Austen and a team-high 11 tackles from Nathan Pedrick. Kyle Crampton ran in the lone score for Merrimack in the fourth quarter.
Portsmouth/Oyster River 42, Manchester Central 6: In Portsmouth on Friday, Charlie Pasqualoni logged two interceptions, one of which he returned 80 yards for a touchdown, and ran in another score for Portsmouth/Oyster River. Central scored its lone touchdown inside the final five minutes.
Souhegan 37, Kennett 0: In Amherst on Friday, freshman Romy Jain threw for five touchdowns and ran for another for the Sabers. Jain connected with Tony Garrant for three TD passes and with Cole Manning and Charlie Maroun for one each. JJ Bright led Souhegan on defense with eight total tackles.
Campbell 28, Kearsarge 20: In Sutton on Friday, Scott Hershberger scored the game-winning touchdown for Campbell of Litchfield on a 2-yard run with 0.3 of a second left. He ran for a team-high 91 yards alongside two TDs.
Kearsarge led, 20-0, with three minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Cougars began their comeback. Jackson Kanaly threw for 75 yards and two scores and Garret Arnold added two offensive touchdowns and 10 tackles defensively for the Cougars.
Pelham 48, Stevens 6: In a rematch of last season’s Division III final, Alex Carroll and Kevin Bodenrader each had a pair of touchdowns and Antonio Furtado was perfect on his seven PAT attempts as the Pythons opened the season with a home win.
Carroll scored on a 10-yard run and a 20-yard fumble recovery. Bodenrader scored on runs of 20 and 32 yards. Jake Travis (36-yard punt return) and William Nichols (19-yard run) also found the end zone for the Pythons.
Kaden Thyne (88-yard pass reception from Zack Bundy) scored for Stevens.
Trinity 39, ConVal 8: In Peterborough, Jack Service and Devohn Ellis each scored a pair of touchdowns as Trinity thrashed host ConVal. Logan Whitney and James Thibault each had a score for the Pioneers. Gabriel Fret had the lone touchdown for ConVal.
Hanover 21, Bow 20: Colin Pierce hit Brendan Logan for a 65-yard TD with 49 seconds remaining, and Pierce ran in a 2-point conversion as the Marauders rallied to win their opener at home. Myles Rheinhardt (6-yard run), Ryan Lover (45-yard run) and Owen Guertin (55-yard reception from Alex Boisvert) scored the Falcons’ touchdowns.