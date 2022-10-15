Elia Bahuma scored four touchdowns on runs of 4, 6, 40 and 17 yards, leading Concord past host Salem 48-26 in a Division I football game on Saturday.
Divon Duncan added three touchdowns on a 51-yard pass reception and runs of 49 and 68 yards as the Crimson Tide improved to 6-1. Salem dropped to 1-6.
Division I
Londonderry 49, Alvirne 14: At Londonderry, Andrew Kullman caught a touchdown pass and broke the school record for career receiving yards as Londonderry, the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, raised its record to 6-1. Each team began the game with nine players on the field to recognize the two Alvirne players involved in a recent accident.
The Lancers scored 35 points in the first quarter. Alvirne fell to 0-6.
Division II
Pelham 35, Milford 13: In Pelham, fullback Ethan Demmons rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown to help Pelham (7-0) remain unbeaten.
Scott Paquette added TD runs from 1 and 6 yards for the Pythons. Quarterback Chuck Urda tossed two TD passes for Milford (3-4).
Bow 27, St. Thomas 3: In Bow, Senior running back Hollis Jones ran for two touchdowns (35 and 70 yards) to help the Falcons (6-1) overcome a 3-0 halftime deficit. Gavin McCabe and Ryan Lover each added a TD run for Bow.
St. Thomas receiver Devon Paquette had four receptions for 124 yards. The loss dropped the Saints to 4-3.
Hanover 27, West 16: In Hanover, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to raise their record to 6-1. Rahseed Traore (5-yard run) and Taylor Gallant (60-yard run) scored for West (1-6). Gallant’s TD came on a fake punt.
Kennett 20, Plymouth 7: In Conway, the Eagles forced three turnovers, including interceptions by Sawyer Hussey and Tyler Walcott, and improved to 4-3. Plymouth lost its third straight and dropped to 3-4.
Division III
Monadnock 48, Kearsarge 20: In Swanzey, Ethan Jarvis ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Kaden Smith tossed two TD passes for Monadnock (6-1).
Kearsarge quarterback Parker Goin passed for 153 yards and a TD, but the Cougars fell to 2-4.