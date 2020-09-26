Ian Tryder’s rushing touchdown and two late defensive stands propelled the Plymouth Regional High School football team to a season-opening 16-14 home victory over Timberlane of Plaistow on Saturday.
Tryder punched in a 1-yard score to build a 16-7 Bobcats lead but the Owls responded with a touchdown pass to pull within two points and recovered the ensuing onside kick late in the game. Trent Sargent ended Timberlane’s comeback bid with a sack as time expired.
Plymouth’s defense also made a goal-line stand on a fourth-down play earlier in the fourth quarter.
Plymouth knotted the score at 7-7 in the first half on a 97-yard TD run from Cole Johnston, who Bobcats coach Chris Sanborn said also led the defense at linebacker. A safety just before halftime gave the Bobcats a two-point advantage at the intermission.
Monadnock 28, Campbell 20: In Litchfield, Campbell led, 14-6, at halftime before Monadnock of Swanzey rallied in the second half. Alongside a 1-yard rushing touchdown, Nate Doyle tossed three TDs to Zion Carroll in the second half for the Huskies. Monadnock also received more than 100 rushing yards from Justin Josyln.
Gilford/Belmont 42, St. Thomas 14: In Gilford, Alex Cheek ran for three touchdowns and threw another to Liam Merriam, who also caught a TD from Jack McLean, for the Eagles. Gilford/Belmont coach Josh Marzahl said Michael Kitto, John Mitchell and Brandon Gallagher played well defensively, as did his entire offensive line.
Bow 27, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 14: In Bow, Nick Aubrey ran for two touchdowns and Logan Gordon also rushed for a score for the Falcons. Cooper Larrabee caught a 2-point conversion pass from Alex Boisvert and Andrew Robbins ran in a 1-yard TD for Bow. Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton scored on a 5-yard run by Jack Morrall and a 3-yard pass.
Merrimack Valley 35, Bishop Brady 6: In Concord, Nick Covello, Noah Miller and Travis Knouse each ran in a touchdown for MV. Miller also threw a TD to Aaric Adams and Jake Currier recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score for the Pride. Bishop Brady scored its lone touchdown in the first half on an 85-yard pass from Matt Wiley to Darren Earley.
Salem 46, Alvirne 12: In Salem on Friday, Tommy Ahlers and Aidan McDonald both ran in two touchdowns for the Blue Devils and teammate Dante Fernandes logged a TD run and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Cody Clements. Kyle Gora scored a rushing touchdown and tossed an 80-yard TD pass to Drew Porter for Alvirne of Hudson.
Merrimack 21, Bishop Guertin 14: In Merrimack on Friday, Tomahawks senior Jake Trahan scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with 7:01 remaining in the third quarter.
Hanover 38, Fall Mountain 0: In Langdon on Friday, Seamus Murphy (16 carries, 128 yards) and Ben Williams (nine carries, 101 yards) both scored two rushing touchdowns for Hanover. Moe Kado and Josh Bucci also aided the Marauders in the win. Kado returned an interception for touchdown and caught a 64-yard TD, and Bucci led the team in tackles.
Lebanon 59, Stevens 14: In Lebanon on Friday, QB Jack Stone threw and rushed for a touchdown and also returned a punt for a score.
Winnisquam 13, Laconia 0: In Laconia on Friday, Phil Nichols hit Cooper French for the Bears’ first touchdown in the second quarter and Brady Palmer ran in the team’s other score in the third frame. Chaz Hibbert and Nolan Perrino had strong outings on defense and Gabe Brown ran the ball well for Winnisquam, coach Derek Hunt said.