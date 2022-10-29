221005-spt-plymouth1

Souhegan's Romy Jain rolls out while being pursued by Plymouth’s Matt Cleary during action earlier this season. Cleary scored two touchdowns on Saturday against Sanborn.

 Alex Hall/Union Leader

Dylan Welch scored three touchdowns and Matt Cleary two — including a pick-six — as Plymouth Regional beat Sanborn 49-18 in a Division II regular-season finale on Saturday.

Mason Lessard and Landon Fogg also scored TDs for the Bobcats, who will take a 5-4 record into the playoffs.