Dylan Welch scored three touchdowns and Matt Cleary two — including a pick-six — as Plymouth Regional beat Sanborn 49-18 in a Division II regular-season finale on Saturday.
Mason Lessard and Landon Fogg also scored TDs for the Bobcats, who will take a 5-4 record into the playoffs.
Man. West 27, Hillsboro-Deering 6: On Saturday, Joe Ramos passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 81 yards and had a pick-six to lead West (3-6). His TD passes went to Taylor Gallant and covered 48 and 49 yards. Miguel Sanchez added 111 total yards, including a 52-yard TD run. C.J. Taylor had three tackles, an interception and a sack.
Gilford/Belmont 34, St. Thomas 7: In Dover, quarterback Isaiah Reese completed 7 of 11 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 151 yards on 11 carries as Gilford/Belmont (9-0) earned the No. 1 seed for the Division II tournament. Michael Kitto ran for 158 yards and two TDs for the Golden Eagles. St. Thomas dropped to 4-5.
Pelham 49, Hanover 13: In Hanover, Dom Herrling ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns (24, 27 and 11 yards) to help the Pythons improve to 9-0 and secure the No. 2 seed for the Division II playoffs. Pelham scored 42 points in the second quarter. Hanover (6-3) received a 54-yard TD pass from quarterback Roger Lucas to Ryan O’Hearn, and a 12-yard TD run from Jason Oriole.
Bow 33, Laconia 6: In Laconia, Ryan Lover (45 yards), Gavin McCabe (5 yards), Owen Guertin (35 yards), Hollis Jones (15) and Owen Walton (3 yards) had TD runs for the Falcons, who improved their record to 8-1.
DIVISION I
Merrimack 24, Bedford 21: In Bedford, senior running back Reimello Hyde ran for touchdowns covering 7, 3 and 2 yards and added a two-point conversion to help Merrimack past Bedford 24-21 in a Division I regular-season finale at Bulldog Stadium. Reese Lopez opened the scoring with a 26-yard field goal for the Tomahawks (6-2). Quarterback Danny Black went 17-for-25 with 256 yards and three TDs for Bedford (5-3). Dom Taglaferro caught five of those passes for 134 yards and a score.
Exeter 41, Memorial 30: In Exeter, quarterback Evan Pafford ran for a touchdown and tossed a TD pass to tight end Ryan Graney to help the Blue Hawks improve their record to 6-2.
The victory means Exeter will likely be the No. 3 seed and get a bye for the first-round of the playoffs. Ethan Moss kicked two field goals for the Blue Hawks. Memorial fell to 2-7.
Londonderry 41, Salem 7: In Salem, quarterback Drew Heenan threw two touchdown passes and Andrew Soucy scored on runs of 8 and 10 yards as Londonderry improved to 8-1 (8-0 NHIAA) and locked up the No. 1 seed for the Division I playoffs. Heenan’s TD passes were caught by Trevor Weinman (38 yards) and Matthew Carroll (29). Salem (2-7) scored on a 38-yard TD pass from Nolan Lumley to Justice Casado.
Winnacunnet 14, Spaulding 13: In Hampton, Conor Fenlon scored on a 46-yard TD run and Syncere Bailey added a 6-yard TD run to help the Warriors improve to 2-7. Seth Cortina ran for 77 yards and a touchdowns on 17 carries for Spaulding, which fell to 4-5 (3-5 NHIAA).
DIVISION III
Epping/Newmarket 30, Kearsarge 28 (OT): In North Sutton, Damon Dawson’s third TD reception of the game pulled the Cougars within two points in overtime, but Epping/Newmarket stopped the conversion and raised its record to 3-6.
Kearsarge QB Parker Goin tossed two TD passes and John Fraioli had a TD catch and a TD run for the Cougars (2-7).
DIVISION IV
Monadnock 59, Kingswood 6: In Wolfeboro, Ethan Brown rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns for the Huskies, who will enter the playoffs at 8-1.
Kingswood finished 0-9.