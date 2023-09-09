SALEM -- Margin of victory aside, Salem High School’s 45-7 win over Manchester Memorial on Friday night wasn’t a huge surprise. How the Blue Devils earned that victory was a bit surprising, however.
Salem is perhaps best known for its running game out of its Wing-T offense, but the Blue Devils took control against Memorial by connecting on three touchdown passes that helped build a 20-0 halftime lead.
Senior quarterback Nolan Lumley found Calen Smith for a 48-yard TD pass with 9:12 left in the opening quarter, and then tossed two second-quarter TD passes to running back Kevin Todisco (22 and 23 yards).
“When they load the box, we take those shots downfield,” Lumley said. “We have a great rusher in Kevin Todisco and a lot of people in the backfield, so they had to load the box. So we took advantage of the secondary.”
Lumley completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 98 yards and three TDs. He also opened the second half with a 2-yard TD run that increased Salem’s lead to 26-0.
Salem, which beat Keene 19-14 last week, raised its Division I record to 2-0. Memorial fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in Division I.
In addition to his two TD receptions, Todisco scored on a 10-yard run that made it a 32-7 game in the third. He finished the game with 83 yards on nine carries.
“We definitely got the passing game to work this week,” Todisco said. “That was a big step up from last week. Nolan throws a great ball. If it works, keep on doing it.”
The game will likely be best remembered for the 90-minute lightning delay that began with 9:18 remaining in the second quarter. Although running time was used after Salem’s Jordan Zannini scored on a 92-yard run and Ryan Todt made the PAT to give Salem a 45-7 lead with 5:33 left, the game didn’t end until nearly 11 p.m.
Memorial received a 2-yard TD run from fullback Erik Seymore (41 yards on 12 carries) with 6:08 remaining in the third. Rudi Fricker added the PAT to make it 26-7, but the Crusaders faced an uphill climb after quarterback Connor McFarland sustained a hand injury early in the third.
McFarland gained 48 yards on 10 carries before he left the game.
“A helmet hit it,” Memorial coach Rob Sturgis said. “He was in a lot of pain and I didn’t want to push the issue so early in the season. (Junior QB) Brady Harrison came in and did a really good job of running our offense.
“Their QB has a pretty good arm and they have some solid skill players. If you make mistakes against them, they’re going to make you pay.”
Salem’s other TD came on a 3-yard run by Felix Gonzalez early in the fourth quarter.
“(If) you want to put 11 guys in the box, our quarterback can throw the ball,” Salem coach Steve Abraham said. “They’re an aggressive team and we needed to take advantage of that.
“Our backs are good here. Against us, you’re going to come forward because we’re so run-heavy, so we told Nolan to take advantage of it -- and we did. Then we went back to our brand of football.”