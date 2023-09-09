Todisco
Buy Now

Salem's Kevin Todisco takes off against Memorial at Grant Field on Friday.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

SALEM -- Margin of victory aside, Salem High School’s 45-7 win over Manchester Memorial on Friday night wasn’t a huge surprise. How the Blue Devils earned that victory was a bit surprising, however.

Salem is perhaps best known for its running game out of its Wing-T offense, but the Blue Devils took control against Memorial by connecting on three touchdown passes that helped build a 20-0 halftime lead.